Stage 4 in Hollywood Renamed to The General Hospital Stage in Honor of the Popular Soap Opera

According to On the Red Carpet, the cast and crew of General Hospital gathered together as ABC Entertainment was given a special honor in Hollywood.

What’s Happening:

  • The cast and crew of General Hospital gathered in Hollywood as ABC Entertainment honored the award-winning series by dedicating Stage 4, where the soap opera is filmed, as The General Hospital Stage.
  • The show celebrated its 61st anniversary on April 1, and you can still watch General Hospital weekdays on ABC.

About General Hospital:

  • Families, friends, enemies, and lovers experience life-changing events in the large upstate city of Port Charles, New York, which has a busy hospital, upscale hotel, cozy diner, and dangerous waterfront frequented by the criminal underworld.

Planning a Trip?:

