“Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red” to Unleash the Full Terror of the Dark Side

Last year, Marvel brought its hit black, white & blood line to a galaxy far, far away with “Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red.” Now, another deadly Sith will have his most violent exploits unleashed in this stunning format in “Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red!”

Hitting stands in April, this latest Black, White & Blood installment will stand apart from its predecessors by delivering a single, standalone blockbuster each issue.

The four-part series will boast a new superstar creative team each issue, starting with writer Benjamin Percy, known for crafting high-stakes thrills in titles like “Wolverine” and “ Ghost Rider Moon Knight

When he first appeared 25 years ago in “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace,” Darth Maul gripped fans’ imaginations with his quiet but captivating presence, his unique lightsaber and dueling skills, and of course, his iconic look.

The new series will offer sagas set throughout the character’s mysterious history, diving into his never-before-seen missions and further exploring his twisted bond with his dark master, Palpatine.

The series’ first story will see Maul initiate a one-man war against a newly discovered adversary for the Sith.

A prison ship – transporting a mysterious group known as the Final Occultation– goes offline, and Darth Maul is sent by Palpatine to investigate. What he finds on board is the stuff of nightmares!!!

Now it's up to him to stop this profoundly dark and unstable threat that wishes to bring chaos to the galaxy.

Check out acclaimed artist Alex Maleev’s cover now and preorder “Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red #1″ at your local comic shop.

