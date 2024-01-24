“Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red” to Unleash the Full Terror of the Dark Side

Last year, Marvel brought its hit black, white & blood line to a galaxy far, far away with “Star Wars: Darth Vader – Black, White & Red.” Now, another deadly Sith will have his most violent exploits unleashed in this stunning format in “Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red!”
- Hitting stands in April, this latest Black, White & Blood installment will stand apart from its predecessors by delivering a single, standalone blockbuster each issue.
- The four-part series will boast a new superstar creative team each issue, starting with writer Benjamin Percy, known for crafting high-stakes thrills in titles like “Wolverine” and “Ghost Rider,” and Stefano Raffaele, who previously delivered blood-soaked horror in the series “Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood” and “Darth Vader: Black, White & Red.”
- When he first appeared 25 years ago in “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace,” Darth Maul gripped fans’ imaginations with his quiet but captivating presence, his unique lightsaber and dueling skills, and of course, his iconic look.
- The new series will offer sagas set throughout the character’s mysterious history, diving into his never-before-seen missions and further exploring his twisted bond with his dark master, Palpatine.
- The series’ first story will see Maul initiate a one-man war against a newly discovered adversary for the Sith.
- A prison ship – transporting a mysterious group known as the Final Occultation– goes offline, and Darth Maul is sent by Palpatine to investigate. What he finds on board is the stuff of nightmares!!!
- Now it's up to him to stop this profoundly dark and unstable threat that wishes to bring chaos to the galaxy.
- Check out acclaimed artist Alex Maleev’s cover now and preorder “Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White & Red #1″ at your local comic shop.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Benjamin Percy: “The silent assassin has a busy inner world. He is loyal to Palpatine, but that does not make him a puppet or a tool. He is willing to make his own decisions — ones that could shake the very fabric of the galaxy — as is the case in this chiller and thriller of a story, ‘The Final Occultation.’”
- Editor Mark Paniccia: “Darth Vader: Black, White & Red was a huge success for us and fans went wild for it. We immediately started getting requests to feature Darth Maul for our next journey into the unique Black, White & Blood comic format. Ben and Stefano serve a story filled with horrors you haven’t seen before in a Star Wars tale.”