“Star Wars Jedi; Survivor” Receives GRAMMY Nomination, Special Celebration To Be Held at GRAMMY Museum

After the announcement that the music of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was nominated for a GRAMMY, the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles shared that they will be holding a special evening with the composers of the score.

What’s Happening:

Earlier this morning, the music from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor received a GRAMMY nomination in the Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media category. This marks the first GRAMMY nomination for composers Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab. Check out their score below:

In Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, The dark times are closing in as Cal Kestis seeks out a safe haven far from the reach of the Empire. Follow Cal and his crew's increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. Picking up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor is a third person, narrative-driven action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is now available on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.

On Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PT, the composers will discuss their score at the GRAMMY Museum, which is thrilled to host an evening celebrating the GRAMMY-nominated music behind S tar Wars Jedi: Survivor.

The event will feature a special panel discussion featuring composers Gordy Haab and Stephen Barton, plus GRAMMY-winning Engineer/Score Mixer/Producer Alan Meyerson. Variety’s Jon Burlingame is set to moderate the panel

The GRAMMY Museum, located in Los Angeles, California, explores and celebrates the enduring legacies of all forms of music; the creative process; the art and technology of the recording process; and the history of the GRAMMY Awards, the premier recognition of recorded music accomplishment.

You can get tickets to the special performance at the official site, here.