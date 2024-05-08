“Star Wars” VFX Veteran Takes New Role At Rodeo FX

Award-winning Star Wars VFX veteran Joseph Kasparian, whose recent credits include The Mandalorian and Andor, is joining Montreal-based VFX studio Rodeo FX in the role of Executive Visual Effects Supervisor, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Kasparian is leaving Hybride, where he served as their Creative Vice-President and worked on every Star Wars movie and series since 2015, also winning an Emmy in 2021 for his work on season two of The Mandalorian , earning another nomination for Rogue One prequel Andor.

Over his 27 years in the industry, Kasparian worked on features like Jurassic World, Warcraft, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker along with the aforementioned titles.

At Rodeo FX, Kasparian will join VFX Supervisor Ara Khanikian (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), overseeing 16 other VFX Supervisors, and reporting to CEO Sebastien Moreau and VP of Development and Innovation, Jordan Soles.

Together, they will continue Rodeo FX's expansion while maintaining a commitment to quality at the studio, which recently contributed their efforts to Masters of the Air, Dune: Part 2, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and House of the Dragon.

and . Rodeo FX currently has nearly 900 artists in their studios in Montreal, Quebec City, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Paris. They have been nominated for multiple Emmys for their work on series like Stranger Things (season 4), The Witcher, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

What They’re Saying:

Joseph Kasparian: “Constantly reinventing yourself is essential due to the evolution of technology. I’ve always been forward-thinking, looking ahead to what’s next. Rodeo feels like a natural progression for me. It goes beyond visual effects, it’s about entertainment as a whole and how I can share the craft and the knowledge I’ve developed these past 25+ years with incredible people.”

Rodeo FX CEO Sebastien Moreau: "This marks a pivotal moment for Rodeo FX. In welcoming Joseph, a recognized figure in the industry, we are also bringing in a unique blend of energy, enthusiasm, and expertise that perfectly aligns with our company's aspirations and commitment to high-end visual effects. Joseph's vision is closely aligned with mine, and I'm confident he will play a key role in supporting our continued growth."