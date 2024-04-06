A Vampire Horde Attacks the School in First Look at “Strange Academy: Blood Hunt”

When "Blood Hunt" descends on the Marvel Universe, no one will be safe, not even the students of Strange Academy. Marvel has shared a first look at "Strange Academy: Blood Hunt (2024) #1.”

In "Strange Academy: Blood Hunt (2024) #1″ by Daniel José Older and Luigi Zagaria, the vampire hordes descend on New Orleans, home of the Strange Academy.

Doyle Dormammu, Zoe Laveau, Shaylee Moonpeddle, Germán Aguilar, and Toth quickly find themselves on the hunt for the Darkhold, which contains a spell that could destroy all vampires… but there's just one problem: the Darkhold was recently transformed into a human child as a result of Agatha Harkness' “Contest of Chaos (2023).”

A special first look at "Strange Academy: Blood Hunt (2024) #1″ finds Doyle, Zoe, Shayle, Germán, and Toth enjoying a day in the city with new student Pia and her rabbit-like familiar. As they stroll through the historic cemeteries, day suddenly changes to night, allowing a horde of vampires to surround the students, who flee for the safety of campus. Fortunately, Doctor VooDoo grants them safe passage while putting a bloody stop to the vampires at their door.

In one page, Doctor Strange astral projects himself to campus, where he has a conversation with Jericho while the students eavesdrop.

In another, the Darkhold child displays his mystic might, only to get into an argument with Agatha during a train ride.

Do these Strange Academy students have what it takes to stop these vampires? Find out in "Strange Academy: "Blood Hunt #1,” on sale May 8.