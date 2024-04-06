A Vampire Horde Attacks the School in First Look at “Strange Academy: Blood Hunt”

When "Blood Hunt" descends on the Marvel Universe, no one will be safe, not even the students of Strange Academy. Marvel has shared a first look at "Strange Academy: Blood Hunt (2024) #1.”
- In "Strange Academy: Blood Hunt (2024) #1″ by Daniel José Older and Luigi Zagaria, the vampire hordes descend on New Orleans, home of the Strange Academy.
- Doyle Dormammu, Zoe Laveau, Shaylee Moonpeddle, Germán Aguilar, and Toth quickly find themselves on the hunt for the Darkhold, which contains a spell that could destroy all vampires… but there's just one problem: the Darkhold was recently transformed into a human child as a result of Agatha Harkness' “Contest of Chaos (2023).”
- A special first look at "Strange Academy: Blood Hunt (2024) #1″ finds Doyle, Zoe, Shayle, Germán, and Toth enjoying a day in the city with new student Pia and her rabbit-like familiar. As they stroll through the historic cemeteries, day suddenly changes to night, allowing a horde of vampires to surround the students, who flee for the safety of campus. Fortunately, Doctor VooDoo grants them safe passage while putting a bloody stop to the vampires at their door.
- In one page, Doctor Strange astral projects himself to campus, where he has a conversation with Jericho while the students eavesdrop.
- In another, the Darkhold child displays his mystic might, only to get into an argument with Agatha during a train ride.
- Do these Strange Academy students have what it takes to stop these vampires? Find out in "Strange Academy: "Blood Hunt #1,” on sale May 8.