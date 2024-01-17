Searchlight Pictures’ “Suncoast” Releases First Trailer

Searchlight Pictures’ Suncoast has released its first trailer.

What’s Happening:

Suncoast , the new film from Searchlight, has released their first trailer prior to the film’s Sundance premiere.

, the new film from Searchlight, has released their first trailer prior to the film’s Sundance premiere. The film is inspired by the semi-autobiographical story of a teenager who, while caring for her brother along with her audacious mother, strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist who is protesting one of the most landmark medical cases of all time.