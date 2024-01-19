Searchlight Giving “Suncoast” Theatrical Run Ahead of Streaming Debut Next Month

Searchlight Pictures is giving the new film from Laura Chinn, Suncoast, a theatrical run ahead of its promised streaming debut, according to Variety.

Inspired by the semi-autobiographical story of a teenager (Nico Parker) who, while caring for her brother along with her audacious mother (Laura Linney), strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Woody Harrelson) who is protesting one of the most landmark medical cases of all time.

The ensemble cast also includes Matt Walsh, Keyla Monterosso Mejia, Scott MacArthur, Ella Anderson, Daniella Taylor, Amarr and Ariel Martin.

The intensely personal film is having its world premiere on Sunday at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, then will be released in select Los Angeles and New York theaters on February 2nd, 2024. The film will also arrive on the same date in additional markets, including theaters in Tampa, Phoenix, Kansas City, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, Philadelphia and Miami.

From there, you can catch Suncoast when The film streams exclusively on Disney’s streaming platforms beginning on Feb. 9, 2024 – on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+