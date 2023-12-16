Susan Lucci Receives Lifetime Achievement Honor at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmys

Last night at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmys, actress Susan Lucci received a Lifetime Achievement Honor in recognition of her celebrated career.

What’s Happening:

A sentimental Susan Lucci accepted her Lifetime Achievement Honor at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmys, which aired on Friday, December 15th on CBS.

Lucci famously won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 1999 after 19 nominations. Shemar Moore, who originally presented that legendary win, once again gives Lucci this recognition of her celebrated career.

Lucci starred in All My Children as Erica Kane for the entire duration of the show’s run on ABC

What They’re Saying: