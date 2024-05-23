Swedish Footballer Lotta Schelin Invited to be the First Ever UEFA Playmakers Ambassador

Lotta Schelin has been named the first-ever UEFA Playmakers inspired by Disney program ambassador at a special event. This marks a huge milestone as Disney and UEFA’s grassroots initiative continue to introduce young girls to football (US translation is soccer).

What's Happening:

Sweden’s all-time top football scorer Lotta Schelin has been named the first-ever UEFA Playmakers inspired by Disney program ambassador at a special UEFA European Women’s Under-17 Championship event.

This introduction of a UEFA Playmakers ambassador marks a significant milestone for Disney and UEFA’s grassroots initiative as it continues to introduce young girls across the European region to football.

The announcement came at a special UEFA Playmakers inspired by Disney session in Malmö, the host city of this year’s UEFA European Women’s Under-17 Championship final.

The event, held at the tournament fan zone, offered parents, girls and supporters a glimpse of the program, which combines football activities with the magic of Disney storytelling. Swedish star Schelin spent time with fans, signing autographs and meeting with local youngsters, specially invited by the Swedish Football Association.

Schelin possesses an impressive tally of 185 caps and a record 88 goals for Sweden, as well as three UEFA Women’s Champions League winner’s medals.

Beyond her on-field achievements, she passionately advocates for the growth of the sport, making her an ideal ambassador to inspire young girls to embrace the game.

The UEFA Playmakers program uses Disney’s storytelling to give girls aged five to eight early exposure to playing football.

UEFA Playmakers sessions are centered around famous Disney movie storylines and teach social skills, fundamental physical movement and the basics of football in a fun and safe environment.

Unlike traditional football programs, each of UEFA Playmakers’ ten initial training sessions follow the narrative of Disney and Pixar films such as Frozen II, The Incredibles 2, Moana Encanto .

Equipped with footballs, bibs and cones, trained coaches encourage participants to play the roles of popular characters, such as Elsa, Elastigirl, Moana or Mirabel, bringing the films’ action scenes to life through movement, teamwork and their imagination.

UEFA Playmakers inspired by Disney is now operating across 47 of its 55 national member associations, from Belfast to Baku and has already introduced football to over 95,000 girls aged from five to eight across Europe.

What They're Saying:

Lotta Schelin, UEFA Playmakers ambassador : “I’m honored to be part of the UEFA Playmakers family! Witnessing the sheer joy and excitement of so many young girls here in Malmö is incredibly inspiring. If I can play a part in sparking their interest in football, helping them take those first steps onto the pitch, that’s already a huge victory.”

: “I’m honored to be part of the UEFA Playmakers family! Witnessing the sheer joy and excitement of so many young girls here in Malmö is incredibly inspiring. If I can play a part in sparking their interest in football, helping them take those first steps onto the pitch, that’s already a huge victory.” Nadine Kessler, UEFA Managing Director of Women’s Football: “Lotta is a legend of the game and we are delighted to have her as part of the Playmakers team. She embodies the spirit of our program, and her involvement will undoubtedly empower more young girls to embrace football with joy and determination!”