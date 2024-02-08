SXSW Reveals the Rest of the 2024 Lineup

South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festival have announced the rest of the 2024 lineup. This will take place March 8-16, 2024.
What’s Happening:
- South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals (March 8-16, 2024) announced the rest of the 2024 lineup, including exciting Headliners, and a range of narratives, documentaries and XR projects to entertain and probe topics and people shaping our world.
- The 50 additional projects bring the line up to 115 features including 89 World Premieres, 3 International Premieres, 6 North American Premieres, 4 U.S. Premieres, 13 Texas Premieres + 80 Short Films including 19 Music Videos. The TV program includes 7 TV Premieres, 8 TV Spotlight World Premieres and 6 Independent TV Pilots. The XR Experience program includes 38 projects.
- SXSW draws thousands of fans, film and television creators, press, and industry leaders to immerse themselves in the smartest, most innovative and entertaining new films, TV and XR projects of the year, as well as giving access to hundreds of Conference Sessions, Music and Comedy Showcases, Creative Industry Exhibitions, Mentoring, Meetups and Special Events that define the cross-industry event.
Feature films in the SXSW 2024 lineup screen in the following categories:
- Headliner
- Narrative Feature Competition
- Documentary Feature Competition
- Narrative Spotlight
- Documentary Spotlight
- Visions
- Midnighter
- Global presented by MUBI
- 24 Beats Per Second
- Festival Favorite
- Special Event
The TV program consists of:
- TV Premiere
- TV Spotlight
- Independent TV Pilot Competition
HEADLINER: Big names, big talent featuring red carpet premieres and gala film events with major and rising names in cinema.
- Immaculate
- Monkey Man
- Y2K
NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT: Unforgettable features receiving their World, North American, or U.S. premieres.
- Arcadian (Ireland)
- Desert Road
- The Greatest Hits
- The Gutter
- High Tide
- Música
- Omni Loop
- Switch Up
- Timestalker (UK)
- Wakhri
- Yasmeen's Element (US, Pakistan)
DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT: Incredible features receiving their World, North American, or U.S. premieres.
- 7 Beats Per Minute (Canada)
- A King Like Me
- The Antisocial Network
- Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story
- Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion
- Clemente
- Fly
- The Hobby (Canada)
- How Music Got Free
- Stormy
- The Truth vs. Alex Jones
VISIONS: Audacious, risk-taking artists who demonstrate innovation and creativity.
- 7 Keys (UK)
- Doppelgängers³ (US, Algeria, Armenia, France, UK)
- Sew Torn (US, Switzerland)
24 BEATS PER SECOND: Vibrant films showcasing the sounds, culture and influence of music and musicians.
- Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story (Canada)
- Billy Preston: That's The Way God Planned It
- Dandelion
- Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told
FESTIVAL FAVORITE: Acclaimed standouts from festivals around the world.
- Black Box Diaries (US, Japan, UK)
- Dìdi (弟弟)
- Every Little Thing (Australia)
- Ghostlight
- Girls Will Be Girls (India)
- I Saw The TV Glow
- Kneecap (Ireland, UK)
- Love Machina
- Never Look Away (New Zealand)
- Pet Shop Days (Italy, UK, US)
- Smugglers (Republic of Korea)
TV PROGRAM
TV PREMIERE: World premieres of prestige TV series premieres from acclaimed showrunners and directors.
- STAX: Soulsville, U.S.A.
- Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story
TV SPOTLIGHT: World premieres of new seasons of acclaimed shows and exciting series episodes.
- Long Time Sun
- Duplass Brothers Indie TV Showcase
- The Broadcast
- The Long Long Night
- Penelope
- Ryley Walker & Friends
XR EXPERIENCE:
- The immersive arts enhance and redefine how we experience the world. These projects emphasize ingenuity and storytelling across diverse industries. XR Experience is presented by ASU MIX Center and the Herberger Institute.
XR Experience Competition: World premieres of mind bending immersive art.
- Last We Left Off (Canada)
- We Speak Their Names in Hushed Tones (Nigeria, South Africa)
XR Experience Spotlight: Masterful immersive art from around the world.
- 444.2 (South Africa)
- Energēia (France)
- The Imaginary Friend (Netherlands)
- Shadowtime (US, Netherlands, Turkey)
- Songs for a Passerby (Netherlands)
