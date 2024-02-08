SXSW Reveals the Rest of the 2024 Lineup

South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festival have announced the rest of the 2024 lineup. This will take place March 8-16, 2024.

South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals (March 8-16, 2024) announced the rest of the 2024 lineup, including exciting Headliners, and a range of narratives, documentaries and XR projects to entertain and probe topics and people shaping our world.

The 50 additional projects bring the line up to 115 features including 89 World Premieres, 3 International Premieres, 6 North American Premieres, 4 U.S. Premieres, 13 Texas Premieres + 80 Short Films including 19 Music Videos. The TV program includes 7 TV Premieres, 8 TV Spotlight World Premieres and 6 Independent TV Pilots. The XR Experience program includes 38 projects.

SXSW draws thousands of fans, film and television creators, press, and industry leaders to immerse themselves in the smartest, most innovative and entertaining new films, TV and XR projects of the year, as well as giving access to hundreds of Conference Sessions, Music and Comedy Showcases, Creative Industry Exhibitions, Mentoring, Meetups and Special Events that define the cross-industry event.

HEADLINER: Big names, big talent featuring red carpet premieres and gala film events with major and rising names in cinema.

Immaculate

Monkey Man

Y2K

NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT: Unforgettable features receiving their World, North American, or U.S. premieres.

Arcadian (Ireland)

(Ireland) Desert Road

The Greatest Hits

The Gutter

High Tide

Música

Omni Loop

Switch Up

Timestalker (UK)

(UK) Wakhri

Yasmeen's Element (US, Pakistan)

DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT: Incredible features receiving their World, North American, or U.S. premieres.

7 Beats Per Minute (Canada)

(Canada) A King Like Me

The Antisocial Network

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story

Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion

Clemente

Fly

The Hobby (Canada)

(Canada) How Music Got Free

Stormy

The Truth vs. Alex Jones

VISIONS: Audacious, risk-taking artists who demonstrate innovation and creativity.

7 Keys (UK)

(UK) Doppelgängers³ (US, Algeria, Armenia, France, UK)

(US, Algeria, Armenia, France, UK) Sew Torn (US, Switzerland)

24 BEATS PER SECOND: Vibrant films showcasing the sounds, culture and influence of music and musicians.

Any Other Way: The Jackie Shane Story (Canada)

(Canada) Billy Preston: That's The Way God Planned It

Dand elio n

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told

FESTIVAL FAVORITE: Acclaimed standouts from festivals around the world.

Black Box Diaries (US, Japan, UK)

(US, Japan, UK) Dìdi (弟弟)

Every Little Thing (Australia)

(Australia) Ghostlight

Girls Will Be Girls (India)

(India) I Saw The TV Glow

Kneecap (Ireland, UK)

(Ireland, UK) Love Machina

Never Look Away (New Zealand)

(New Zealand) Pet Shop Days (Italy, UK, US)

(Italy, UK, US) Smugglers (Republic of Korea)

TV PROGRAM

TV PREMIERE: World premieres of prestige TV series premieres from acclaimed showrunners and directors.

STAX: Soul sville, U.S.A.

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story

TV SPOTLIGHT: World premieres of new seasons of acclaimed shows and exciting series episodes.

Long Time Sun

Duplass Brothers Indie TV Showcase

The Broadcast

The Long Long Night

Penelope

Ryley Walker & Friends

XR EXPERIENCE:

The immersive arts enhance and redefine how we experience the world. These projects emphasize ingenuity and storytelling across diverse industries. XR Experience is presented by ASU MIX Center and the Herberger Institute.

XR Experience Competition: World premieres of mind bending immersive art.

Last We Left Off (Canada)

(Canada) We Speak Their Names in Hushed Tones (Nigeria, South Africa)

XR Experience Spotlight: Masterful immersive art from around the world.

444.2 (South Africa)

(South Africa) Energēia (France)

(France) The Imaginary Friend (Netherlands)

(Netherlands) Shadowtime (US, Netherlands, Turkey)

(US, Netherlands, Turkey) Songs for a Passerby (Netherlands)