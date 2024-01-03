T-Mobile Introducing “Hulu on Us” Perk for Go5G Next Plan Customers

T-Mobile has announced that Hulu will be joining their line-up complementary streaming service and will be included with their top-tier wireless plan.

What’s Happening:

  • T-Mobile has announced its latest offering: “Hulu on Us.”
  • Starting January 24, Hulu (and its lineup of thousands of popular TV shows and hit movies) will be included at no extra cost as a part of the Go5G Next plan.
  • To be clear, this is the ad-supported tier known as Hulu (With Ads).
  • This new perk is valued at $95.88 per year.
  • Hulu on Us joins similar offers from T-Mobile including Apple TV+ on Us and Netflix on Us — both of which are already included with Go5G Next.
  • With Hulu on Us, T-Mobile customers on Go5G Next can access shows like Abbott Elementary, The Bear, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Only Murders in the Building among many other shows and movies.
  • Customers can visit t-mobile.com/benefits starting January 24 for details on how to redeem Hulu on Us.

What They’re Saying:

  • Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products at T-Mobile: “As the Un-carrier, we go beyond delivering the incredible service that customers expect from America’s 5G leader. T-Mobile customers get the best value and the best entertainment streaming bundle in wireless — just for being customers, without having to pay a penny more. In addition to Apple TV+, Netflix and MLB.TV, Go5G Next customers now also get a subscription to Hulu … all four on us. That’s over $400 a year in streaming benefits, from the very best services in the market, all included in your plan at no extra cost."

