T-Mobile Introducing “Hulu on Us” Perk for Go5G Next Plan Customers

T-Mobile has announced that Hulu will be joining their line-up complementary streaming service and will be included with their top-tier wireless plan.

What’s Happening:

T-Mobile has announced its latest offering: “Hulu on Us.”

Starting January 24, Hulu (and its lineup of thousands of popular TV shows and hit movies) will be included at no extra cost as a part of the Go5G Next plan.

To be clear, this is the ad-supported tier known as Hulu (With Ads).

This new perk is valued at $95.88 per year.

Hulu on Us joins similar offers from T-Mobile including Apple TV+ on Us and Netflix on Us — both of which are already included with Go5G Next.

With Hulu on Us, T-Mobile customers on Go5G Next can access shows like Abbott Elementary , The Bear, The Handmaid’s Tale , and Only Murders in the Building

Customers can visit t-mobile.com/benefits

What They’re Saying: