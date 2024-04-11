New Cooking Show “Talking Sabor” Set to Debut This Month on Hulu

Talking Sabor, a new cooking series starring celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez, has been set for a debut later this month on Hulu, according to Variety.

Talking Sabor will follow Sánchez as he travels to 16 Latino-owned restaurants across Los Angeles, New York, Houston and Miami alongside guests including: Justin Quiles Olympic boxer Marlen Esparza Zabdiel de Jesús Amara la Negra Adriana Fonseca Jesús Trejo chef Wes Avila Cyn Santana

will follow Sánchez as he travels to 16 Latino-owned restaurants across Los Angeles, New York, Houston and Miami alongside guests including: Sánchez is known for popular food series like Chopped , Iron Chef America and MasterChef .

, and . Talking Sabor comes from a collaboration between Sánchez’s production company Cocina, Pepsi and Disney Advertising.

comes from a collaboration between Sánchez’s production company Cocina, Pepsi and Disney Advertising. Check out the trailer for the series below:

What they’re saying: