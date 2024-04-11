New Cooking Show “Talking Sabor” Set to Debut This Month on Hulu

Talking Sabor, a new cooking series starring celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez, has been set for a debut later this month on Hulu, according to Variety.
- Talking Sabor will follow Sánchez as he travels to 16 Latino-owned restaurants across Los Angeles, New York, Houston and Miami alongside guests including:
- Justin Quiles
- Olympic boxer Marlen Esparza
- Zabdiel de Jesús
- Amara la Negra
- Adriana Fonseca
- Jesús Trejo
- chef Wes Avila
- Cyn Santana
- Sánchez is known for popular food series like Chopped, Iron Chef America and MasterChef.
- Talking Sabor comes from a collaboration between Sánchez’s production company Cocina, Pepsi and Disney Advertising.
- Check out the trailer for the series below:
What they’re saying:
- John Campbell, senior vice president of entertainment and streaming solutions at Disney Advertising: “At Disney, we are continuously pushing for solutions that connect our audiences to content and experiences that resonate in meaningful and authentic ways. Our collaboration with Pepsi and Cocina is an incredible example of how our brands are able to deliver the celebration and how we can jointly influence culture at scale. Our individual strengths and missions to empower communities are greatly enhanced when we come together, highlighting the important power and impact of collaboration.”
- Sarah North, chief creative officer of Mecenas: “Talking Sabor is to a large degree the byproduct of two highly influential companies like Pepsi and Disney which are heavily invested in celebrating the richness of Latino culture and its profound impact in U.S. culture and, by extension, representing a pivotal moment and a unique chance for Mecenas to shine. Chef Aarón brings his unmatched talent and passion to the series, creating a space where food becomes a bridge between cultures.”
- Esperanza Teasdale, vice president and general manager of the Hispanic business unit at PepsiCo Beverages North America: “As one of the newest and largest initiatives within our Mejor con Pepsi brand campaign, we couldn’t have asked for better partners to bring Talking Sabor to life. Not only does the series shine a beautiful light on the diversity of Hispanic cuisine and culture, it also encourages discovery of some of the most loved Hispanic-owned restaurants in cities across the U.S.”