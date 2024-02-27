Tammy Blanchard Joins the Cast of FX’s “American Sports Story”

Emmy Award-winner Tammy Blanchard has joined the cast of Ryan Murphy’s upcoming anthology series for FX, American Sports Story, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- American Sports Story, a new addition to Ryan Murphy’s “American Story” franchise, focuses on a prominent event involving a sports figure and re-examines it through the prism of today’s world, telling that story from multiple perspectives.
- The first installment charts the rise and fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez, played by Josh Andrés Rivera, and explores the connections of the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide and his legacy in sports and American culture.
- Created by Stu Zicherman, Season 1 is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. and hails from the Boston Globe and Wondery.
- Blanchard (Into the Woods) will portray the mother of the disgraced football star and convicted murderer, Terri Hernandez.
- Additional cast members include Jaylen Barron, Jake Cannavale, Catfish Jean, Tony Yazbeck, Lindsay Mendez and Patrick Schwarzenegger.
- In addition to Zicherman and Murphy, executive producers also include Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall and Brad Falchuk; Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery; and Linda Pizutti Henry and Ira Napoliello for the Boston Globe.