ABC’s “Tamron Hall” Cancels Episode Due To On-Set Kitchen Fire

Today’s episode of ABC’s Tamron Hall show was canceled after a grease fire broke out in an on-set kitchen, according to Deadline.
- The show’s staffers and audience members were safely evacuated from the studio and everyone is without injury.
- A rerun of Monday’s episode aired in place of today’s canceled episode.
- The kitchen grease fire brought a response from the New York Fire Department and the building was evacuated about 90 minutes ahead of Hall’s live intro.
- Hall made a brief appearance afterward, from a mostly still evacuated studio, and explained what happened.
- You can check out that appearance in the video below:
- At the end of her message to fans of the show, she assured everyone “We’ll be back live tomorrow.”
- A statement was later issued by Hall:
- “This morning there was a small grease fire in the kitchen of the Tamron Hall set in New York City during preparations for a segment for the 10am ET live broadcast. Everyone, including staff, crew, guests and audience members, were safely evacuated from the area and no one was harmed. The show was able to return safely to the studio in time for Tamron to address the situation during a segment that aired live at the top of today’s show.”
- Later, the hosts of ABC’s The View took their set to the tune of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire.”
- Whoopi Goldberg joked “Tamron did not start the fire.”