“Tamron Hall” Renewed for Sixth Season by ABC Owned Television Stations

ABC Owned Television Stations have renewed the Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show Tamron Hall for a sixth season.
What’s Happening:
- The daily eponymous series, hosted and executive produced by two-time Emmy winner Tamron Hall, delivered a strong surge in viewership this season, season to date delivering 8.9 billion minutes viewed across linear television with P2 + (Total Viewers). Tamron Hall currently ranks No. 3 out of the nine one-hour syndicated talk shows.
- In addition, the show has enjoyed significant growth in its digital presence and audience engagement, with a 25% increase in followers season over season and a 148% increase in content engagement.
- Tamron Hall has become the second longest-running talk show produced by Disney, known for informative and entertaining moments that capture the cultural zeitgeist.
- The ABC Owned Stations carrying Tamron Hall are WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los Angeles, WLS-TV Chicago, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, KGO-TV San Francisco, KTRK-TV Houston, WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham and KFSN-TV Fresno.
- The sixth season of Tamron Hall will air across fall 2024-2025.
What They’re Saying:
- ABC News President Kim Godwin: “Tamron and team are a singular force in daytime because the show gets to the core of humanity through meaningful connection and thoughtful conversations whether covering the most-talked-about issues of the day or interviewing the newsmakers shaping our world. We and the Tam Fam can rejoice because Tamron Hall is back for another must-watch season of fun and fearlessness.”
- Debra OConnell, president, News Group and Networks, Disney Entertainment: “Whether Tamron is authentically connecting with her guests, digging more deeply into meaningful topics, or simply having a fabulous time, viewers are responding to her distinctive style, warmth and personal approach. We could not be more thrilled by how much the Tam Fam has grown this year and are looking forward to what next season holds for this standout show.”
- Tamron Hall: “From the start, I saw the show as a chance to build a community. Now, here we are, preparing for season six. Wow! Thank you to my team and my beloved Tam Fam for nurturing my dream and growing this community. We are a daily destination to talk, laugh, learn and be inspired together. From the biggest celebrities in the world to the most incredible people in their own neighborhood, they all come here to talk, and I am grateful.”
- Quiana Burns, “Tamron Hall” executive producer: “We are at season six because there is no other show like Tamron Hall in daytime. From exclusive road trips with Miranda Lambert, Usher and former first lady Michelle Obama to exclusive sit-downs with Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Grey, Lynda Carter and Angela White, our Tam Fam has come to expect impactful interviews, as well as in-depth conversations on important issues like only Tamron can do. We are excited about next season, which includes a few surprises, Tam Fam!”