“Tamron Hall” Renewed for Sixth Season by ABC Owned Television Stations

ABC Owned Television Stations have renewed the Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show Tamron Hall for a sixth season.

What’s Happening:

The daily eponymous series, hosted and executive produced by two-time Emmy winner Tamron Hall, delivered a strong surge in viewership this season, season to date delivering 8.9 billion minutes viewed across linear television with P2 + (Total Viewers). Tamron Hall currently ranks No. 3 out of the nine one-hour syndicated talk shows.

In addition, the show has enjoyed significant growth in its digital presence and audience engagement, with a 25% increase in followers season over season and a 148% increase in content engagement.

Tamron Hall has become the second longest-running talk show produced by Disney, known for informative and entertaining moments that capture the cultural zeitgeist.

The ABC Owned Stations carrying Tamron Hall are WABC-TV New York, KABC-TV Los Angeles, WLS-TV Chicago, WPVI-TV Philadelphia, KGO-TV San Francisco, KTRK-TV Houston, WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham and KFSN-TV Fresno.

The sixth season of Tamron Hall will air across fall 2024-2025.

What They’re Saying: