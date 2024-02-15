The CW Announces Spring Premiere Dates and New Series Pickups Including Hasbro Game Shows and Sherlock Holmes Series Starring David Thewlis

The CW Network today announced spring premiere dates for new and returning series, and also unveiled new series pickups, including game shows in partnership with Hasbro, during the final day of presentations at the TCA Winter Press Tour.

What’s Happening:

The CW has unveiled their spring premiere dates, with a packed schedule this April. MONDAY, APRIL 1 8:00-9:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Season 6 Premiere) 9:00-10:00pm LOVERS AND LIARS (Series Premiere) WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3 8:00-9:00pm WALKER (Season 4 Premiere) 9:00-10:00pm SIGHT UNSEEN (Series Premiere) THURSDAY, APRIL 11 8:00-9:00pm PATTI STANGER: THE MATCHMAKER (Series Premiere) 9:00-10:00pm LOVERS AND LIARS (Series Premiere Encore) FRIDAY, APRIL 26 8:00-9:00pm PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Original Episode) 9:00-10:00pm 100 DAYS TO INDY (Season 2 Premiere) TUESDAY, APRIL 30 8:00-9:00pm POLICE 24/7 (Series Premiere) 9:00-10:00pm HOSTAGE RESCUE (Series Premiere)

The CW Network also picked up the new original scripted drama series Sherlock & Daughter starring Emmy Award-nominated actor David Thewlis ( Harry Potter, Fargo ) as the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes.

starring Emmy Award-nominated actor David Thewlis ( ) as the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes. And they announced a pair of game shows based on the classic board games Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble produced by Hasbro Entertainment alongside Lionsgate Alternative Television.

and produced by Hasbro Entertainment alongside Lionsgate Alternative Television. More information on all of the new shows announced can be found below.

ABOUT SIGHT UNSEEN

SIGHT UNSEEN follows Tess Avery (Dolly Lewis), a top homicide detective who is forced to quit the job she loves after an incident in the field nearly results in her partner, Jake Campbell (Daniel Gillies, “The Vampire Diaries”), being killed, leading to her ultimately being diagnosed as clinically blind. Haunted by the cases she left behind and reluctant to accept help, or even her own diagnosis, Tess turns to an assistance app to connect with a professional seeing-eye guide 3,000 miles away. An unorthodox partner in Tess’ ear, Sunny Patel (Agam Darshi, “DMZ”), guides her via a micro-camera, allowing Tess to continue doing what she does best: solving cases. An agoraphobic who leaves her apartment only through the eyes of her clients, Sunny is also hiding a secret of her own – a violent event from her past she hopes to one day solve. Steering Tess through life’s obstacles and crimes – the duo challenge preconceptions about ability, trust, and where to draw the line. Inspired by one of the series co-creators’ recurring experiences with sight loss, Tess and Sunny bring a fresh perspective and unexpected thrills to the crime solving genre.

SIGHT UNSEEN is produced by Blink49 Studios, a FIFTH SEASON backed company, and Front Street Pictures in association with Sisters Troubetzkoy Productions and The CW for commissioning broadcaster Bell Media’s CTV in Canada with the financial participation of the Bell Fund. In addition to directing several episodes including the pilot, John Fawcett serves as executive producer alongside co-showrunners Karen Troubetzkoy and Nikolijne Troubetzkoy, Blink49’s John Morayniss, Carolyn Newman and Virginia Rankin, Front Street Pictures’ Charles Cooper and writers Derek Schreyer and Russ Cochrane as well as Ryan Knighton serving as co-executive producer. International distribution is handled by FIFTH SEASON.

ABOUT LOVERS AND LIARS

In this spinoff of “FBoy Island,” three men on a tropical island are joined by 24 women for a chance to fall in love and win $100,000. Half of the women are looking for love, but the other half are just there to deceive the men and win the cold hard cash. Will the men be able to separate the lovers from the liars in order to win love AND money?

LOVERS AND LIARS is produced by STXtelevision. The series was created by Elan Gale (“The Bachelor” franchise), who is executive producing for TheYearOfElan Productions alongside Jason Goldberg for STXtelevision. Nikki Glaser serves as host and executive producer. Bill Dixon and Audrey Smith serve as executive producers and showrunners. The series is directed by Michael Shea.

ABOUT PATTI STANGER: THE MATCHMAKER

In PATTI STANGER: THE MATCHMAKER, the ultimate love guru, Patti Stanger, is back and doing the things she does best: helping people find love by working with them in-person and teaching them the real tools and rules to become the most eligible versions of themselves. But this time, Patti has a new partner – “The Bachelor” alum Nick Viall is joining her to tackle some of her most challenging clients yet. No case is off limits or too difficult for Patti and Nick to crack. Each episode will feature two clients desperate to find love, with Patti and Nick pushing them to face their fears, identify their emotional core, and in the end, emerge ready to find the one. These are all real dates, real people, real matches…and real love!

From The Intellectual Property Corporation (a part of Sony Pictures Television), Mainstay Entertainment, and Patti Stanger Productions, PATTI STANGER: THE MATCHMAKER is executive produced by Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Patti Stanger, and Rob Lee, with Thomas Kelly serving as showrunner and executive producer.

ABOUT POLICE 24/7

POLICE 24/7 is an adrenaline-packed series that delivers raw, unfiltered access into the world of sheriff and police departments across the United States as they serve and protect at all costs. From drug busts to routine traffic stops, you never know what to expect, but these officers are ready 24/7 to keep their communities safe.

POLICE 24/7 is executive produced by SallyAnn Salsano, Stijn Bakkers, Don Sikorski, Russell Muth, Frank Miccolis, Dave Hamilton and Josh Lansky.

ABOUT HOSTAGE RESCUE

Life and death hang in the balance for hostages held in captivity both in the United States and abroad. HOSTAGE RESCUE tells the real-life stories of these hostages in peril and the brave heroes who risk everything to save them.

From Committee Films and VICE TV, HOSTAGE RESCUE is executive produced by Maria Awes, Andy Awes and Falguni Lakhani Adams.

ABOUT SHERLOCK & DAUGHTER

The mystery thriller series SHERLOCK & DAUGHTER puts Sherlock Holmes (David Thewlis) out of his comfort zone, mysteriously unable to investigate a sinister case without risking the lives of his closest friends. Enter: young American Amelia (Blu Hunt, “The Originals,” “The New Mutants”). After her mother’s mysterious murder, she learns her missing father may be the legendary detective. Despite wildly different backgrounds and attitudes, the pair must work together to solve a global conspiracy, crack her mother’s murder, and find out for sure if she really is Sherlock’s daughter. International Emmy® Award-winning Dougray Scott (“Batwoman,” “Crime”) also stars as Holmes’ nemesis, Moriarty.

From Starlings Television Distribution, Albion Television and StoryFirst, SHERLOCK & DAUGHTER is led by showrunner and executive producer James Duff (“The Closer,” “Major Crimes”) and is created, written and executive produced by Brendan Foley (“Cold Courage,” “The Man Who Died”). Micah War Dog Wright (“They’re Watching,” “First Nations Comedy Experience”) and Shelly Goldstein (“Cold Courage,” “Laverne & Shirley”) are writers on the series. Karine Martin, Chris Philip, Peter Gerwe, Dominic Barlow and Ivan Dunleavy also serve as executive producers, along with Escapade Media.

ABOUT TRIVIAL PURSUIT

The all-time classic trivia game TRIVIAL PURSUIT is reimagined in a question-packed entertainment format. Gameplay takes place on a giant version of the iconic Trivial Pursuit game board, as contestants battle it out over a range of play-along question categories to win wedges and beat each other to the center. The victor then takes on a dramatic finale against the clock to claim the big money jackpot. TRIVIAL PURSUIT is produced by Hasbro Entertainment, The CW and Lionsgate Alternative Television. Gabriel Marano, John De Mol, Matt Walton and Matt Pritchard, and David Garfinkle serve as executive producers.

ABOUT SCRABBLE