Jamie O’Hara Explains Why He Turned to Reality TV to Find a Partner in Peacock’s “Love Undercover”

At the TCA Winter Press Tour last February, Peacock announced a brand-new reality dating series, Love Undercover. The series finds five international football (soccer) superstars in L.A., where they’re not as well known, giving them the opportunity to meet and date women who are blissfully unaware of their wealth and fame. Joining a panel of other Peacock unscripted series was 36-year-old Jamie O’Hara from the United Kingdom, who explained why he jumped at the chance to join Love Undercover.

“I've already found it really hard back home to find the woman who want you for you,” Jamie O’Hara revealed. “This experience, coming out here and basically going undercover, kind of leveled the playing field a little bit, and really helped you figure out if the woman that you're looking for is really the woman that you want. That experience was amazing.”

Love Undercover also features Ryan Babel (36 – Netherlands), Lloyd Jones (27 – United Kingdom), Marco Fabián (33 – Mexico), and Sebastián Fassi (29 – Mexico), all of whom join Jamie O’Hara in L.A. on a search for true love. “That was the whole point of the experience, to come out here to a place where no one knows you,” O’Hara added. “Back home in the UK, and the five soccer players who are famous all over the world, but not in America, that was the whole experience really.”

Will Jamie, Ryan, Lloyd, Marco, and Sebastián find love? Tune in to Love Undercover to find out, streaming exclusively on Peacock. The first 3 episodes dropped today. Episodes 4 and 6 will start streaming next Thursday, May 16th, and the final 4 will arrive on Peacock on Thursday, May 23rd.