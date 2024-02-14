Peacock Announces 4 Scripted Projects – Series adaptation of “All Her Fault,” Stephen Curry Mockumentary, Simu Liu Sci-Fi, and John Wayne Gacy Limited Series

Peacock announced four new scripted projects during their TCA Winter Press Tour presentation.

What’s Happening:

Peacock announced the straight-to-series order of four new scripted projects from Universal Studio Group.

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy : a limited series from the producers of Dr. Death and NBC News Studios, based on the harrowing exploits of one of America’s most notorious serial killers and the rigorous investigation that ultimately brought him down.

: a mockumentary comedy series starring NBA legend Stephen Curry and Adam Pally. More details about each series can be found below.

ABOUT DEVIL IN DISGUISE: JOHN WAYNE GACY

From 1972-1978, thirty-three young men were kidnapped, murdered and buried in a crawl space beneath their killer's house. And no one was the wiser. Not for all those years. Why? He was charming and funny. Had a good, All-American job. Was a community leader. He even volunteered to entertain sick kids… while dressed as a clown.

Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy peels back the twisted layers of John Wayne Gacy's life while weaving in the heartrending stories of his mostly gay victims; exploring the grief, guilt, and trauma of their families and friends; and exposing the systemic failures, missed opportunities and societal prejudices that fueled his reign of terror. This is a scripted, dramatized series inspired by the 2021 Peacock docuseries produced by NBC News Studios: John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise.

peels back the twisted layers of John Wayne Gacy's life while weaving in the heartrending stories of his mostly gay victims; exploring the grief, guilt, and trauma of their families and friends; and exposing the systemic failures, missed opportunities and societal prejudices that fueled his reign of terror. This is a scripted, dramatized series inspired by the 2021 Peacock docuseries produced by NBC News Studios: John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise. Showrunner / Writer / Executive Producer: Patrick Macmanus ( Dr. Death, The Girl From Plainville )

) Executive Producers: Littleton Road Productions, Kelly Funke, NBC News Studios, Noah Oppenheim and Liz Cole

Studio: UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group

Format: Limited drama series

ABOUT ALL HER FAULT

In Chicago, Marissa Irvine arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn't a mother she recognizes. She isn't the nanny. She doesn't have Milo. And so begins every parent's worst nightmare.

Writer / Creator / Executive Producer: Megan Gallagher ( Wolf, Suspicion )

) Executive Producers: Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant and Joanna Strevens for Carnival ( The Day of the Jackal, Downton Abbey, The Last Kingdom )

) Based on the Novel By / Associate Producer: Andrea Mara ( All Her Fault )

) Studio: Universal International Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group

Format: Suburban-Thriller Limited Series

ABOUT UNT. JAMES WAN & SIMU LIU PROJECT

Five minutes in the future, a first-generation-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Simu Liu) realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.

Creator / Writer / Executive Producer: Thomas Brandon ( Legacies )

) Executive Producer / Star: Simu Liu ( Barbie, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings )

) Executive Producer: James Wan ( The Conjuring Universe, Archive 81, M3GAN ), Michael Clear ( Archive 81, Swamp Thing, M3GAN ) and Rob Hackett ( Archive 81, I Know What You Did Last Summer ) for Atomic Monster. Danielle Bozzone will oversee for Atomic Monster.

), Michael Clear ( ) and Rob Hackett ( ) for Atomic Monster. Danielle Bozzone will oversee for Atomic Monster. Studio: UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group

Format: Espionage Techno-Thriller

Peacock previously announced the straight-to-series order of contemporary horror thriller TEACUP (FKA Unt. Ian McCulloch Project), with James Wan executive producing and Ian McCulloch writing / executive producing. The series comes from Wan’s Atomic Monster and UCP.

