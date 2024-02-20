Book Review: “Tell Me When It’s Over” from National Geographic Summarizes and Simplifies the COVID Pandemic

You don’t need to be a doctor or scientist to read Tell Me When It’s Over, nor should you. In this National Geographic publication, Dr. Paul Offit breaks down the who, what, when, where and how of the COVID pandemic in a way that we all can, and should, try to understand. Whether or not you agree with the author’s views and for what reasons should be shelved at least temporarily in the interests of finally getting direct, straightforward answers on this highly controversial topic. Written almost like a Q&A, this insider perspective on one of the greatest health and political crises of our time is easily accessible in this new go-to book.

What is Tell Me When It’s Over about?

Three years on, COVID is clearly here to stay in some way, shape or form. So what do we do now? Drawing on his expertise as one of the world’s top virologists, Dr. Paul Offit helps weary readers address that crucial question in this brief, definitive guide.

As a member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee and a former member of the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices to the CDC, Offit has been in the room for the creation of policies that have affected hundreds of millions of people. In these pages, he marshals the power of hindsight to offer a fascinating frontline look at where we were, where we are, and where we’re heading in the now-permanent fight against the disease.

Accompanied by a companion website populated with breaking news and relevant commentary, this book is a good starting point for what you need to know to navigate COVID going forward. Offit addresses fundamental issues like boosters, immunity induced by natural infection, and what it means to be fully vaccinated. He explores the dueling origin stories of the disease, tracing today’s strident anti-vax rhetoric to twelve online sources and tracking the fallout. He breaks down long COVID—what it is, and what the known treatments are. And he looks to the future, revealing whether we can make a better vaccine, whether it should be mandated, and providing a crucial list of fourteen takeaways to eradicate further spread.

Who is the author and why is he an authoritative source on the COVID pandemic?

Dr. Paul Offit is an internationally recognized expert in the fields of virology and immunology and a specialist in pediatric infectious diseases. He has written 13 books and published more than 150 papers on science and medicine. His subjects range from the history of the anti-vaccine movement, to the science behind vitamin supplements, to the overuse of medical treatments and, most recently, the COVID pandemic. He is also a co-inventor of a rotavirus vaccine. As mentioned above, Dr. Offit is a member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee and a former member of the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices to the CDC. He is the recipient of many awards including the President’s Certificate for Outstanding Service from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Humanitarian of the Year Award from the Biologics Industry Organization, the Odyssey Award from the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest, and the Young Investigator Award in Vaccine Development from the Infectious Disease Society of America.

Tell Me When It’s Over helps readers comprehend the scope of COVID-related issues

Dr. Offit makes his position and findings abundantly clear in Tell Me When It’s Over. He does not shy away from the tough questions and instead brings his wealth of experience and knowledge to this book in a candid, matter-of-fact manner. Dr. Offit acknowledges the facts and the fiction surrounding COVID, and he debunks various myths through careful research. Importantly, this book reads like Dr. Offit’s individual and personal findings and opinions, and not like a paid endorsement from a public or private body. Whatever your political leanings, there is something worthwhile for you in this book.

Given the length of the COVID pandemic and the sheer volume of content on the topic, Dr. Offit executes an impressive effort to summarize, simplify and get straight to the point in each chapter. I provide the chapter breakdown below because I think it is the best way to illustrate just how much this book covers in its relatively short (240-ish) number of pages.

Part I Where We Were

Chapter 1: The Origin of a Nightmare

Chapter 2: The Lure of Conspiracy

Chapter 3: The FDA Stumbles

Chapter 4: A Ticket Out

Chapter 5: The Misinformation Business

Chapter 6: Rogue Scientist – The Remarkable Story of Robert Malone

Chapter 7: A Pandemic of the Unvaccinated

Part II Where We Are

Chapter 8: Booster Confusion: Who is Protected?

Chapter 9: Treating COVID

Chapter 10: Long COVID: What is it? Can it be treated? Can it be prevented?

Part III Where We’re Heading

Chapter 11: Can We Make a Better COVID Vaccine?

Chapter 12: Should COVID Vaccines be Mandated?

Chapter 13: Is Immunity from Natural Infection Better than Vaccination?

Chapter 14: A Practical Guide to COVID Today

Epilogue: Lessons Learned (Or Not)

Tell Me When It’s Over distills the complexities of science and medicine into clear prose and an interesting narrative. It avoids the density of textbook language and does not succumb to getting lost in the weeds of technical scientific data or heated politics. This book is an essential read for those wanting to know succinctly where we have been and where we may be headed. A well-researched book filled with pragmatic analysis and sensible advice, Tell Me When It’s Over is for anyone interested in finding new solutions to the new normal.

Tell Me When It’s Over was released on February 13, 2024.