The 2024 TIME100 List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World has Been Revealed

TIME has revealed the 2024 TIME100 List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World. They have also revealed details about the 2024 TIME100 Summit and Gala and the TIME100 Primetime Television Special.

What’s Happening:

Today, TIME reveals the 2024 TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

The issue has four worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the TIME100: singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, football quarterback Patrick Mahomes, actor Taraji P. Henson, and Yulia Navalnaya, a leader of Russia’s opposition movement.

The TIME100 list includes surprising pairings of the list members and the guest contributors TIME selects to write about them.

The 21st-Annual List Features:

Alex Rodriguez on Patrick Mahomes

Burna Boy on 21 Savage

Maren Morris on Jack Antonoff

Blake Lively on America Ferrera

Kate Hudson on Leslie Odom Jr.

Michelle Obama on Thelma Golden

Jon Huntsman on William Lai

Naomi Watts on Tory Burch

Tom Brady on A’ja Wilson

Mark Zuckerberg on Jensen Huang

Ryan Reynolds on Michael J. Fox

Richard Branson on Jigar Shah

Joe Biden on Shawn Fain

And more

Dates:

TIME To Convene Leaders From the Global TIME100 Community at the 2024 TIME100 Summit To Spotlight Solutions and Encourage Action Toward a Better World on April 24 in NYC.

TIME to Host Annual TIME100 Gala To Celebrate the List; Taraji P. Henson Set To Host With Special Musical Performances From Dua Lipa and Fantasia Barrino on April 25 in NYC.

Studios and ABC Hulu

Highlights From the 2024 TIME100:

Other notable writers include:

Kamala Harris

Mary J. Blige

Amy Poehler

Padma Lakshmi

Hillary Rodham Clinton

Anderson Cooper

Ashton Kutcher

Anthony Fauci

Zoe Saldaña

Tarana Burke

Salma Hayek

Lenny Kravitz

This year’s list features 51 women including:

Sofia Coppola

Kylie Minogue

Dua Lipa, Fantasia Barrino

Taraji P. Henson

Yulia Navalnaya

Jenny Holzer

Kelly Sawyer Patricof

Norah Weinstein

Joanne Crevoiserat

Alia Bhatt

Lauren Groff

Kelly Ripa

Rachel Goldberg-Polin

The list features world leaders and other U.S. political figures including:

William Burns

Greg Abbott

Ajay Banga

Diana Salazar Méndez

Jack Smith

Elise Stefanik

Donald Tusk

Andriy Yermak

Marina Silva

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

Over a dozen entertainers are featured on this year’s list including:

Elliot Page

Burna Boy

Dua Lipa, 21 Savage

Jeffrey Wright

Kylie Minogue

Fantasia Barrino

America Ferrera

Taraji P. Henson

Maya Rudolph

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Colman Domingo

Dev Patel

Alex Edelman

Athletes on this year’s list include:

Max Verstappen

Patrick Mahomes

Siya Kolisi

A’ja Wilson

Jenni Hermoso

Sakshi Malik

Fashion, visual and literary arts icons featured include:

Jenny Holzer

Tory Burch, Jonathan Anderson

LaToya Ruby Frazier

Thelma Golden

James McBride

The 2024 TIME100 SUMMIT and Gala:

TIME will celebrate the 2024 TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people at the TIME100 Summit on April 24 and the TIME100 Gala on April 25 in New York City.

The gala will air as a primetime television special on May 12 on ABC.

The fourth-annual TIME100 Summit will convene leaders from the global TIME100 community to spotlight solutions and encourage action toward a better world. Speakers for the day-long event include singer-songwriter, actor and entrepreneur Selena Gomez, actor and producer Elliot Page, actor and activist Jane Fonda, Tory Burch executive chairman and chief creative officer Tory Burch, professional basketball player A’ja Wilson, 68th U.S. secretary of state John Kerry, comedian, writer, producer and actor Alex Edelman and many more.

The 18th-annual gala will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson and feature performances by Dua Lipa and Fantasia Barrino, the presentation of a TIME Impact Award to Michael J. Fox, as well as special appearances by Patrick Mahomes, Maya Rudolph, Kelley Robinson, 21 Savage and other members of this year’s list, remarks from TIME CEO Jessica Sibley and Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs, and more.

TIME100 Primetime Television Special:

For the fifth year in a row, TIME Studios and ABC will present a TIME100 primetime television special, and for the third year in a row, the television special will bring viewers inside the 18th-annual TIME100 Gala, airing Sunday, May 12 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, which will be available to stream next day on Hulu. The 2024 TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People television special will be created by TIME Studios, the Emmy Award-winning television, film and immersive division of TIME, produced with P&G and presented by sponsor Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

What They’re Saying:

TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley said: “The influence recognized on this year’s TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people spans industries and continents. With our TIME100 partners, we are proud to convene the newest members of the TIME100 community for a day of conversation at the TIME100 Summit and for our annual TIME100 Gala, which we will once again bring viewers inside with a primetime special on ABC.”