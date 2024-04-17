TIME100 Gala to Air on ABC, Taraji P. Henson to Host

TIME has revealed the 2024 TIME100 List of the 100 Most Influential People in the World. They have also revealed details about the 2024 TIME100 Summit and Gala and the TIME100 Primetime Television Special.
What’s Happening:
- Today, TIME reveals the 2024 TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.
- The issue has four worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the TIME100: singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, football quarterback Patrick Mahomes, actor Taraji P. Henson, and Yulia Navalnaya, a leader of Russia’s opposition movement.
- The TIME100 list includes surprising pairings of the list members and the guest contributors TIME selects to write about them.
The 2024 TIME100 SUMMIT and Gala:
- TIME will celebrate the 2024 TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people at the TIME100 Summit on April 24 and the TIME100 Gala on April 25 in New York City.
- The gala will air as a primetime television special on May 12 on ABC.
- The fourth-annual TIME100 Summit will convene leaders from the global TIME100 community to spotlight solutions and encourage action toward a better world. Speakers for the day-long event include singer-songwriter, actor and entrepreneur Selena Gomez, actor and producer Elliot Page, actor and activist Jane Fonda, Tory Burch executive chairman and chief creative officer Tory Burch, professional basketball player A’ja Wilson, 68th U.S. secretary of state John Kerry, comedian, writer, producer and actor Alex Edelman and many more.
- The 18th-annual gala will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson and feature performances by Dua Lipa and Fantasia Barrino, the presentation of a TIME Impact Award to Michael J. Fox, as well as special appearances by Patrick Mahomes, Maya Rudolph, Kelley Robinson, 21 Savage and other members of this year’s list, remarks from TIME CEO Jessica Sibley and Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs, and more.
TIME100 Primetime Television Special:
- For the fifth year in a row, TIME Studios and ABC will present a TIME100 primetime television special, and for the third year in a row, the television special will bring viewers inside the 18th-annual TIME100 Gala, airing Sunday, May 12 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, which will be available to stream next day on Hulu. The 2024 TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People television special will be created by TIME Studios, the Emmy Award-winning television, film and immersive division of TIME, produced with P&G and presented by sponsor Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky.
The 21st-Annual List Features:
- Alex Rodriguez on Patrick Mahomes
- Burna Boy on 21 Savage
- Maren Morris on Jack Antonoff
- Blake Lively on America Ferrera
- Kate Hudson on Leslie Odom Jr.
- Michelle Obama on Thelma Golden
- Jon Huntsman on William Lai
- Naomi Watts on Tory Burch
- Tom Brady on A’ja Wilson
- Mark Zuckerberg on Jensen Huang
- Ryan Reynolds on Michael J. Fox
- Richard Branson on Jigar Shah
- Joe Biden on Shawn Fain
- And more
Dates:
- TIME To Convene Leaders From the Global TIME100 Community at the 2024 TIME100 Summit To Spotlight Solutions and Encourage Action Toward a Better World on April 24 in NYC.
- TIME to Host Annual TIME100 Gala To Celebrate the List; Taraji P. Henson Set To Host With Special Musical Performances From Dua Lipa and Fantasia Barrino on April 25 in NYC.
- Studios and ABC to Bring Viewers Inside the Gala with ‘TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People,’ Airing Sunday, May 12, at 10/9c on ABC and Next Day on Hulu.
Highlights From the 2024 TIME100:
Other notable writers include:
- Kamala Harris
- Mary J. Blige
- Amy Poehler
- Padma Lakshmi
- Hillary Rodham Clinton
- Anderson Cooper
- Ashton Kutcher
- Anthony Fauci
- Zoe Saldaña
- Tarana Burke
- Salma Hayek
- Lenny Kravitz
This year’s list features 51 women including:
- Sofia Coppola
- Kylie Minogue
- Dua Lipa, Fantasia Barrino
- Taraji P. Henson
- Yulia Navalnaya
- Jenny Holzer
- Kelly Sawyer Patricof
- Norah Weinstein
- Joanne Crevoiserat
- Alia Bhatt
- Lauren Groff
- Kelly Ripa
- Rachel Goldberg-Polin
The list features world leaders and other U.S. political figures including:
- William Burns
- Greg Abbott
- Ajay Banga
- Diana Salazar Méndez
- Jack Smith
- Elise Stefanik
- Donald Tusk
- Andriy Yermak
- Marina Silva
- Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani
Over a dozen entertainers are featured on this year’s list including:
- Elliot Page
- Burna Boy
- Dua Lipa
- 21 Savage
- Jeffrey Wright
- Kylie Minogue
- Fantasia Barrino
- America Ferrera
- Taraji P. Henson
- Maya Rudolph
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph
- Colman Domingo
- Dev Patel
- Alex Edelman
Athletes on this year’s list include:
- Max Verstappen
- Patrick Mahomes
- Siya Kolisi
- A’ja Wilson
- Jenni Hermoso
- Sakshi Malik
Fashion, visual and literary arts icons featured include:
- Jenny Holzer
- Tory Burch, Jonathan Anderson
- LaToya Ruby Frazier
- Thelma Golden
- James McBride
What They’re Saying:
- TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley said: “The influence recognized on this year’s TIME100 list of the world’s most influential people spans industries and continents. With our TIME100 partners, we are proud to convene the newest members of the TIME100 community for a day of conversation at the TIME100 Summit and for our annual TIME100 Gala, which we will once again bring viewers inside with a primetime special on ABC.”
