The 51st Annie Awards Nominees Have Been Announced

The 51st Annie Awards nominees have been revealed, and with many popular titles nominated, there were some that were surprising that did not make the cut.

What’s Happening:

  • The 51st Annie Awards nominees have been announced, and many titles you may recognize, including Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, have made the list.
  • Pixar fans will be happy to see Elemental also earned a total of six nominations.
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 earned a nomination for character animation as a live-action feature.
  • Other popular nominations included Bob's Burgers, Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Star Wars: Visions, Ahsoka, The Little Mermaid, What If…?, I Am Groot just to name a few.
  • To the surprise of many, Disney's Wish and Dreamworks Animation’s Trolls World Tour did not receive any nominations.
  • The 51st Annie Awards will be held on February 17 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.
  • There will also be a Special Achievement Award for The Artists of Walt Disney Animation.
  • The Annie Awards cover 36 categories and include Best Animated Feature, Best Animated Feature-Independent, Special Productions, Sponsored Films, Short Subjects, Student Films and Outstanding Individual Achievements, as well as the honorary Juried Awards.
  • Click here to see the full list of nominees.

