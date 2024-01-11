The 51st Annie Awards nominees have been revealed, and with many popular titles nominated, there were some that were surprising that did not make the cut.
- The 51st Annie Awards nominees have been announced, and many titles you may recognize, including Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, have made the list.
- Pixar fans will be happy to see Elemental also earned a total of six nominations.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 earned a nomination for character animation as a live-action feature.
- Other popular nominations included Bob's Burgers, Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Star Wars: Visions, Ahsoka, The Little Mermaid, What If…?, I Am Groot just to name a few.
- To the surprise of many, Disney's Wish and Dreamworks Animation’s Trolls World Tour did not receive any nominations.
- The 51st Annie Awards will be held on February 17 at UCLA’s Royce Hall.
- There will also be a Special Achievement Award for The Artists of Walt Disney Animation.
- The Annie Awards cover 36 categories and include Best Animated Feature, Best Animated Feature-Independent, Special Productions, Sponsored Films, Short Subjects, Student Films and Outstanding Individual Achievements, as well as the honorary Juried Awards.
- Click here to see the full list of nominees.