Special Programming Revealed to Lead Up to “The 57th Annual CMA Awards” on ABC

With less than a week until “Country Music’s Biggest Night,” the Country Music Association and ABC will celebrate with a variety of special programming leading into “The 57th Annual CMA Awards,” airing Wednesday, November 8th on ABC.

“On The Red Carpet: Countdown to the CMA Awards”

Saturday, November 4th and Sunday, November 5th (check local listings)

On Saturday, November 4th, and Sunday, November 5th, ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles’ entertainment reporter George Pennacchio hosts On The Red Carpet: Countdown to the CMA Awards, a 30-minute special from Nashville featuring exclusive interviews with CMA Awards nominees Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, The War And Treaty, Jelly Roll, Lady A and Old Dominion.

“Dolly Parton – From Rhinestones to Rock & Roll”

Tuesday, November 7th (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST)

On Tuesday, November 7th, ABC News’ 15th annual CMA Awards special features Dolly Parton like she’s never been seen before when the Queen of Country Music sits down with ABC News’ Robin Roberts for a candid conversation about her life and ever-evolving career which now includes the title of rock star.

In the hour-long special, Dolly talks about making her new and epic rock album, “Rockstar,” which features dozens of collaborations and iconic rock anthems covers, while opening up about recording the album and entering the rock genre more than 50 years since her career debut on the Nashville country music scene. Dolly also reveals the stories behind many of her iconic looks that have shaped her stage and screen persona throughout the decades.

Join Roberts and Country Music superstar Luke Bryan as he hosts Dolly Parton: From Rhinestones to Rock & Roll.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Monday, November 6th and Wednesday, November 8th (11:35 p.m. EST)

CMA Award nominee Jordan Davis performs on Monday, November 6th, and CMA Award nominee Jelly Roll will appear on Wednesday, November 8th.

“Good Morning America”

Wednesday, November 8th and Thursday, November 9th (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST)

Good Morning America returns to Nashville for special CMA Awards coverage with Lara Spencer on Wednesday, November 8th, and Thursday, November 9th.

returns to Nashville for special CMA Awards coverage with Lara Spencer on Wednesday, November 8th, and Thursday, November 9th. Join Spencer bright and early on Wednesday, November 8th, for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Country Music’s Biggest Night with this year’s CMA Awards hosts, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. Fans can also catch an early reveal of the CMA Awards winners for Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year during GMA ’s broadcast. CMA Award nominee Megan Moroney will also take the GMA stage for a special performance.

’s broadcast. CMA Award nominee Megan Moroney will also take the stage for a special performance. The next morning, join Spencer for behind-the-scenes interviews with the night’s CMA Award winners.

“GMA3: What You Need to Know”

Wednesday, November 8th (check local listings)

CMA Award nominee Megan Moroney performs on Wednesday, November 8th.

“On The Red Carpet Live at the CMA Awards”

Wednesday, November 8th (6:30-8:00 p.m. EST) and Streaming on Hulu and OnTheRedCarpet.com (5:00-7:30 p.m. EST)

On Wednesday, November 8th, On The Red Carpet will feature live pre-show coverage of this year’s CMA Awards outside of Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

will feature live pre-show coverage of this year’s CMA Awards outside of Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Streaming on Hulu and OnTheRedCarpet.com

The first 2 ½ hours of coverage will stream on OnTheRedCarpet.com On The Red Carpet on linear across ABC Owned Television Stations: ABC7/WABC-TV New York, ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles, ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago, 6ABC/WPVI-TV Philadelphia, ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco, ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston, ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham, ABC30/KFSN-TV Fresno and ABC affiliates (check local listings).

“The 57th Annual CMA Awards,” hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will broadcast live from Nashville Wednesday, November 8th (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC.