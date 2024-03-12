The 96th Oscars on ABC Hit a Four-Year High in Total Viewers

The Oscars aired live last Sunday and drew an average audience of 19.5 million total viewers, marking a four-year high.
What’s Happening:
- Starting one hour earlier than usual, the 96th Oscars on ABC drew an average audience of 19.5 million Total Viewers and scored a 3.81 rating in the key demo (Adults 18-49) based on Fast National Live+Same Day program data.
- The Total Viewers figure marks a four-year high (since the 2020 broadcast).
- The telecast also grew Total Viewers for the third straight year, improving over last year’s broadcast by nearly one million viewers (19.5 million vs. 18.8 million).
- ABC’s broadcast of the 96th Oscars peaked in the final half-hour (10:00-10:29 p.m.) with 21.9 million Total Viewers.
- The 2024 Oscars also ranked as the top entertainment special in primetime on any network in four years in terms of Total Viewers.
- For comparison, the 19.5 million Total Viewers outdrew The GRAMMYS on CBS by 14% (17.1 million on 2/4/24) and The Golden Globes by 105% (9.5 million on 1/7/24) and The 75th Emmy Awards on Fox by 333% (4.5 million on 1/15/24).
- The Oscars also ranked as the number one most social program on Sunday, generating 28.5 million total social interactions and growing four percent from last year’s ceremony (27.4 million).
- #Oscars was the number one trending topic in the U.S. on X throughout the telecast and the number one most used X hashtag worldwide on Sunday.
- Previously, ABC signed a deal to continue airing the Oscars through 2028.
