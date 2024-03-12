The 96th Oscars on ABC Hit a Four-Year High in Total Viewers

The Oscars aired live last Sunday and drew an average audience of 19.5 million total viewers, marking a four-year high.

What’s Happening:

Starting one hour earlier than usual, the 96th Oscars on ABC

The Total Viewers figure marks a four-year high (since the 2020 broadcast).

The telecast also grew Total Viewers for the third straight year, improving over last year’s broadcast by nearly one million viewers (19.5 million vs. 18.8 million).

ABC’s broadcast of the 96th Oscars peaked in the final half-hour (10:00-10:29 p.m.) with 21.9 million Total Viewers.

The 2024 Oscars also ranked as the top entertainment special in primetime on any network in four years in terms of Total Viewers.

For comparison, the 19.5 million Total Viewers outdrew The GRAMMYS on CBS by 14% (17.1 million on 2/4/24) and The Golden Globes by 105% (9.5 million on 1/7/24) and The 75th Emmy Awards on Fox by 333% (4.5 million on 1/15/24).

The Oscars also ranked as the number one most social program on Sunday, generating 28.5 million total social interactions and growing four percent from last year's ceremony (27.4 million).

#Oscars was the number one trending topic in the U.S. on X throughout the telecast and the number one most used X hashtag worldwide on Sunday.

Previously, ABC signed a deal to continue airing the Oscars through 2028