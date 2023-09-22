“The Boogeyman” Photo Opp Coming to Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

In celebration of The Boogeyman – available now on Digital, and coming to Blu-ray and DVD October 10  – Disney and 20th Century Studios are hosting an experiential photo opp at the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride beginning today, September 22, for attendees.

  • The eerie photo opp is open to the public and does not require a Haunted Hayride ticket to attend.
  • Fans should beware of capturing frightening photos…the Boogeyman could be just under the bed…
  • The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride is open most days between September 22, 2023 – October 31, 2023. You can get your tickets here.

About Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

  • The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride was founded in 2009 by Melissa Carbone, and joined Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group in 2018.
  • This year, the LA Haunted Hayride celebrates 15 years of fear.
  • It is the premier Halloween attraction that attracts tens of thousands of people each year.
  • The Haunted Hayride has grown to now feature three haunted mazes, live entertainment, add-on experiences, and of course, the infamous Hayride.

About The Boogeyman:

  • High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will, a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims.
  • The Boogeyman is directed by Rob Savage (Host) with a screenplay by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place) and Mark Heyman (Black Swan) and a screen story by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods based upon the short story by Stephen King.
  • The film stars:
    • Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets)
    • Chris Messina (Air)
    • Vivien Lyra Blair (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
    • Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy)
    • Madison Hu (Bizaardvark)
    • LisaGay Hamilton (Vice)
    • David Dastmalchian (Boston Strangler)
  • The producers are Shawn Levy (Stranger Things), Dan Levine (Arrival) and Dan Cohen (The Adam Project).
  • John H. Starke (Sicario), Emily Morris (Rosaline), Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, Ryan Cunningham, Adam Kolbrenner (The Tomorrow War) and Robyn Meisinger serving as executive producers.
