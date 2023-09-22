“The Boogeyman” Photo Opp Coming to Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

In celebration of The Boogeyman – available now on Digital, and coming to Blu-ray and DVD October 10 – Disney and 20th Century Studios are hosting an experiential photo opp at the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride beginning today, September 22, for attendees.

The eerie photo opp is open to the public and does not require a Haunted Hayride ticket to attend.

Fans should beware of capturing frightening photos…the Boogeyman could be just under the bed…

The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride is open most days between September 22, 2023 – October 31, 2023. You can get your tickets here

About Los Angeles Haunted Hayride

The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride was founded in 2009 by Melissa Carbone, and joined Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group in 2018.

This year, the LA Haunted Hayride celebrates 15 years of fear.

It is the premier Halloween attraction that attracts tens of thousands of people each year.

The Haunted Hayride has grown to now feature three haunted mazes, live entertainment, add-on experiences, and of course, the infamous Hayride.

About The Boogeyman: