The Brat Pack Reunites for New Documentary from ABC News Studios

ABC News Studios has announced Brats, a new feature-length documentary focusing on the ‘80s film stars known as the Brat Pack, according to Variety.

ABC News Studios teams up with Neon and Network Entertainment for Brats .

. The new documentary follows director and former Brat Pack member Andrew McCarthy as he hits the road 30 years later, reuniting with several members of the Brat Pack.

The doc features McCarthy reuniting with Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Jon Cryer and Emilio Estevez, as he asks each member what being a part of the Brat Pack meant to them.

The doc also includes appearances from Ally Sheedy, Lea Thompson and Timothy Hutton, as well as directors, casting directors, screenwriters and producers.

McCarthy also chats with David Blum, who first coined the term Brat Pack in a 1985 New York Magazine cover story.

McCarthy serves as writer and director of Brats , while Brian Liebman, Neon’s Dan O’Meara and Tom Quinn, Network Entertainment’s Brian Gersh, Paul Gertz and Kent Wingerak, and ABC News’ Victoria Thompson executive produce.

Derik Murray and Adrian Buitenhuis serve as producers while David Sloan is senior executive producer.

Brats is currently in post-production and is set to debut on Hulu

