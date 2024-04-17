The Cast and Crew Celebrate 100 Episodes of “grown-ish”

Freeform has added to their YouTube page the cast and crew of grown-ish celebrating their 100th episode of this popular show.
What's Happening:
- The cast and crew of grown-ish celebrate the filming of their 100th episode.
- Freeform shared the video so you can join in on the celebration.
- You can watch the final season of grown-ish Wednesdays on Freeform as well as the next day on Hulu.
- Check out the video below.
About grown-ish:
- The sixth and final season of grown-ish follows Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, as he transitions from Zoey’s little brother to big man on campus.
Cast:
- Marcus Scribner
- Trevor Jackson
- Diggy Simmons
- Daniella Perkins
- Justine Skye
- Tara Raani
- Yara Shahidi
