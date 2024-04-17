The Cast and Crew Celebrate 100 Episodes of “grown-ish”

Freeform has added to their YouTube page the cast and crew of grown-ish celebrating their 100th episode of this popular show.

What's Happening:

The cast and crew of grown-ish celebrate the filming of their 100th episode.

You can watch the final season of grown-ish Wednesdays on Freeform as well as the next day on Hulu

About grown-ish:

The sixth and final season of grown-ish follows Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, as he transitions from Zoey’s little brother to big man on campus.

Cast:

Marcus Scribner

Trevor Jackson

Diggy Simmons

Daniella Perkins

Justine Skye

Tara Raani

Yara Shahidi

