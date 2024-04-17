The Cast and Crew Celebrate 100 Episodes of “grown-ish”

Freeform has added to their YouTube page the cast and crew of grown-ish celebrating their 100th episode of this popular show.

What's Happening:

  • The cast and crew of grown-ish celebrate the filming of their 100th episode.
  • Freeform shared the video so you can join in on the celebration.
  • You can watch the final season of grown-ish Wednesdays on Freeform as well as the next day on Hulu.
  • Check out the video below.

About grown-ish:

  • The sixth and final season of grown-ish follows Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, as he transitions from Zoey’s little brother to big man on campus.

Cast:

  • Marcus Scribner
  • Trevor Jackson
  • Diggy Simmons
  • Daniella Perkins
  • Justine Skye
  • Tara Raani
  • Yara Shahidi

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
