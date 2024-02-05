First Trailer for “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin” Unveiled by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ released the first trailer for The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin during a TCA Winter Press Tour about the new comedy series, which launches on March 1st.
What’s Happening:
- Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for the upcoming comedy-adventure series The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin. The trailer is included below.
- The six-episode Apple Original stars Noel Fielding (The Mighty Boosh, The Great British Bake Off) as the legendary British highwayman.
- The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin premieres globally on Friday, March 1, 2024, with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday through March 29.
- Premise: Dick Turpin (Fielding) sets out on a journey of wildly absurd escapades when he’s made the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws — and tasked with outwitting corrupt lawman and self-appointed thief-taker Jonathan Wilde (Hugh Bonneville, Downton Abbey). In this irreverent retelling set in the 18th century, Turpin is the most famous but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair. Together with his gang of lovable rogues, Turpin rides the highs and lows of his new endeavors, including a brush with celebrity, all whilst trying to escape the clutches of the thief-taker.
- The series also stars:
- Ellie White (The Windsors)
- Marc Wootton (High & Dry)
- Duayne Boachie (Blue Story)
- Tamsin Greig (Episodes)
- Asim Chaudhry (The Sandman)
- Dolly Wells (The Outlaws)
- Joe Wilkinson (Sex Education)
- Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner)
- Geoff McGivern (Free Rein)
- Michael Fielding (The Mighty Boosh)
- Samuel Leakey (Gretel & Hansel)
- Kiri Flaherty
- The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is produced by Apple Studios and Big Talk Studios, part of ITV Studios.
- The series is created by Claire Downes, Ian Jarvis, and Stuart Lane; executive produced by Kenton Allen, Noel Fielding, Victoria Grew, and Ben Palmer.