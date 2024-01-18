The Cover for the New “Percy Jackson” Novel Has Been Revealed

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new cover of the next Percy Jackson novel has been revealed.

What’s Happening:

The official cover has now been revealed for the next Percy Jackson novel.

novel. The Wrath of the Triple Goddess will be out on September 24, with pre-orders now available.

About The Wrath of the Triple Goddess:

“Percy Jackson, now a high school senior, needs three recommendation letters from the Greek gods in order to get into New Rome University.

He earned his first one by retrieving Ganymede’s chalice. Now the goddess Hecate has offered Percy another “opportunity” — all he needs to do is pet sit her mastiff, Hecuba, and her polecat, Gale, over Halloween week while she is away. How hard could that be?

Percy, Annabeth, and Grover settle into Hecate’s seemingly endless mansion and start getting acquainted with the fussy, terrifying animals.

The trio has been warned not to touch anything, but while Percy and Annabeth are out at school, Grover can’t resist drinking a strawberry-flavored potion in the laboratory. It turns him into a giant frenzied goat, and after he rampages through the house, damaging everything in sight, and passes out, Hecuba and Gale escape.

Now the friends have to find Hecate’s pets and somehow restore the house, all before Hecate gets back on Saturday. It’s going to take luck, demigod wiles, and some old and new friends to hunt down the animals and set things right again.”