20th Century Studios Shares New Clip From “The Creator”

A new clip from the upcoming film from 20th Century Studios, The Creator, is giving a taste of what viewers can expect to see when the film arrives in theaters later this month.
What’s Happening:
- 20th Century Studios has debuted a new clip from their upcoming film, The Creator, which is sure to leave viewers wanting more after a climactic moment in which two people must escape their surroundings and the advanced AI around them.
- The clip gives viewers a taste of the action that they can expect in the new film, which is from the director of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Gareth Edwards.
- Amid a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (John David Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war—and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.
- The Creator stars:
- John David Washington
- Gemma Chan
- Ken Watanabe
- Sturgill Simpson
- Newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles
- Academy Award winner Allison Janney
- Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), the film’s screenplay is by Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards.
- Edwards, Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, and Arnon Milchan are the producers, and Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman are the executive producers.
- The Creator will arrive in theaters on September 29th.
