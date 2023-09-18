20th Century Studios Shares New Clip From “The Creator”

A new clip from the upcoming film from 20th Century Studios, The Creator, is giving a taste of what viewers can expect to see when the film arrives in theaters later this month.

20th Century Studios has debuted a new clip from their upcoming film, The Creator , which is sure to leave viewers wanting more after a climactic moment in which two people must escape their surroundings and the advanced AI around them.

Amid a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (John David Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war—and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

The Creator stars: John David Washington Gemma Chan Ken Watanabe Sturgill Simpson Newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles Academy Award winner Allison Janney

stars: Directed by Gareth Edwards ( Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ), the film’s screenplay is by Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards.

), the film’s screenplay is by Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. Edwards, Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, and Arnon Milchan are the producers, and Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman are the executive producers.

The Creator will arrive in theaters on September 29th.