20th Century Studios’ “The Creator” Arrives on Digital and Physical Media In Coming Weeks

Fans of the new film from 20th Century Studios, The Creator, can soon bring home the film in digital formats next week, and on physical media next month.

What’s Happening:

From Gareth Edwards, the director of Rogue One , comes an action-packed and visually-stunning science-fiction epic that has impressed critics and delighted fans worldwide. From 20th Century Studios, New Regency and Entertainment One comes The Creator. Set 15 years after a nuclear detonation in Los Angeles and a war against artificial intelligence, the film stars John David Washington as an ex-special forces agent recruited to hunt down and kill the mysterious “Creator” and features a bold ensemble cast that includes Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Janney and Madeleine Yuna Voyles.

, comes an action-packed and visually-stunning science-fiction epic that has impressed critics and delighted fans worldwide. From 20th Century Studios, New Regency and Entertainment One comes Set 15 years after a nuclear detonation in Los Angeles and a war against artificial intelligence, the film stars John David Washington as an ex-special forces agent recruited to hunt down and kill the mysterious “Creator” and features a bold ensemble cast that includes Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Janney and Madeleine Yuna Voyles. The Creator has been described as “breathtaking” (Forbes ), “extraordinarily original” ( USA Today) and “the best film of the year” (Comicbook.com) and fans can add it to their digital collection on November 14 when The Creator becomes available at all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango/Vudu with exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content.

has been described as “breathtaking” ), “extraordinarily original” ( and “the best film of the year” (Comicbook.com) and fans can add it to their digital collection on November 14 when becomes available at all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango/Vudu with exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content. The film will also be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 12. The 4K release includes Dolby Atmos audio which showcases the heartfelt and moving motion picture score by acclaimed composer Hans Zimmer.

Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (John David Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war — and humankind. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory, only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child, in this epic sci-fi action thriller directed by Gareth Edwards ( Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a screenplay by Edwards and Chris Weitz.

from a screenplay by Edwards and Chris Weitz. You can read what we thought of The Creator in our review here.

Bonus Feature:

True Love: Making The Creator (55 Mins)

Join director Gareth Edwards and crew for a look behind the scenes. Hear from actors about the filming experience, and learn about the production's documentary-style approach, the innovative camera and lighting work, and much more.