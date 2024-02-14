The Eternal Night Reaches New Orleans in Marvel’s “Strange Academy: Blood Hunt”

Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz’s “Blood Hunt” will unleash one of the greatest mystical threats to ever hit the Marvel Universe, and naturally, one of the crossover event’s most daring conquests will take place at the headquarters of Marvel magic: the Strange Academy.

That’s right, the kids from one of the decade’s best new series find themselves at center stage of the Marvel event of 2024 in "Strange Academy: Blood Hunt,” a three-issue tie-in series from writer Daniel José Older ( Star Wars

The beloved cast of young sorcerers will take it upon themselves to free Earth from the eternal night by diving into the dark pages of the legendary and immensely dangerous Darkhold.

The vampire onslaught of “Blood Hunt” knows no bounds, reaching all the way down to New Orleans, Louisiana, home of the Strange Academy. Doyle Dormammu, Zoe Laveau, Shaylee Moonpeddle, Germán Aguilar, and Toth get embroiled in an adventure that will take them around the Marvel Universe and right into the center of the Blood Hunt action. Their mission: find the ancient Darkhold and cast the spell that will destroy all vampires. There’s just one problem… Agatha Harkness boldly transformed the Darkhold into a child in last year’s Contest of Chaos!

Who will bite it? Check out Strange Academy co-creator Humberto Ramos’ "Strange Academy: Blood Hunt #1″ cover and stay tuned tomorrow and all week long for more “Blood Hunt” tie-in announcements.

