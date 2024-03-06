The Final Act of the Krakoan Age to Come in Milestone “X-Men #700” Issue

In July 2019, the world of the X-Men was shattered and reborn on Krakoa in visionary writer Jonathan Hickman’s House of X. In the years since, fans have experienced a golden age of mutant storytelling, filled with bold ideas, astonishing character developments, and revolutionary new takes on the mutant metaphor. Now, the next seminal shift in the history of the X-Men is on the horizon, but first, Marvel Comics proudly presents the final act of the Krakoan Age this June in “X-Men #35.”

“X-Men #35″ will be the milestone 700th issue of Uncanny X-Men and will feature an epic-length story by acclaimed writers and artists who shaped the Krakoan Age including Gerry Duggan, Kieron Gillen, Al Ewing, Lucas Werneck, Joshua Cassara, and more.

The giant-sized issue will also feature a story of family by X-Men master Chris Claremont and offer a glimpse of things to come in the new X-Men titles launching this summer. It’s a landmark issue for one of pop culture’s most beloved franchises that no comic book fan will want to miss!

All good things must come to an end, and as good of a thing as the Krakoan era has been for mutantkind…its time has come at last. The tragedy and triumph of “Fall of the House of X,” the madness and mystery of “Rise of the Powers of X.” they have all come to their end and led to this moment that will change the future of mutantkind for years to come.

Check out superstar artist Pepe Larraz’s wraparound cover below. Continue to witness the final epic moments of Krakoa in the pages of “Fall of the House of X” and “Rise of the Powers of X” and stay tuned in the coming weeks to learn what will rise from the ashes!

What they’re saying: