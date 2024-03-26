“The First Omen” to Screen in 35mm Film in Select Cities Across the U.S.

Horror fans will get to witness the birth of evil as The First Omen is set to play in glorious 35mm film in select cities.

20th Century Studios revealed today that The First Omen , which serves as a prequel to The Omen , will be showing in 35mm in select cities across the U.S.

The cities to feature this exclusive viewing experience are: Los Angeles San Francisco New York City Atlanta Dallas Portland Cambridge Ann Arbor

Tickets for The First Omen are now available to purchase through Fandango

are now available to purchase through Alongside this announcement, the studio also revealed a creepy new poster for the film.