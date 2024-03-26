“The First Omen” to Screen in 35mm Film in Select Cities Across the U.S.

Horror fans will get to witness the birth of evil as The First Omen is set to play in glorious 35mm film in select cities.
- 20th Century Studios revealed today that The First Omen, which serves as a prequel to The Omen, will be showing in 35mm in select cities across the U.S.
- The cities to feature this exclusive viewing experience are:
- Los Angeles
- San Francisco
- New York City
- Atlanta
- Dallas
- Portland
- Cambridge
- Ann Arbor
- Tickets for The First Omen are now available to purchase through Fandango or your favorite movie theater.
- Alongside this announcement, the studio also revealed a creepy new poster for the film.
- When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.
- The First Omen stars Nell Tiger Free (Servant), Tawfeek Barhom (Mary Magdalene), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ralph Ineson (The Northman) and Bill Nighy (Living).
- The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson based on characters created by David Seltzer (The Omen), with a story by Ben Jacoby (Bleed) and a screenplay by Tim Smith & Arkasha Stevenson and Keith Thomas (Firestarter).
- The First Omen, which is a prequel to the classic horror film franchise, opens April 5th, 2024, exclusively in theaters nationwide.