20th Century Studios Shares a Creepy New Clip from “The First Omen”

A creepy new clip from 20th Century Studios’ upcoming sequel, The First Omen, has been released.

What’s Happening:

  • The new clip features a collection of dancing school girls in an orphanage, surrounding our main character, Margaret Daino, played by Nell Tiger Free.
  • They look up at a distressed looking individual perched on a ledge who proclaims “it’s all for you.”
  • Check out the brand-new clip from The First Omen for yourself below.

  • When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.
  • The First Omen stars Nell Tiger Free (Servant), Tawfeek Barhom (Mary Magdalene), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ralph Ineson (The Northman) and Bill Nighy (Living).
  • The film is directed by Arkasha Stevenson based on characters created by David Seltzer (The Omen), with a story by Ben Jacoby (Bleed) and a screenplay by Tim Smith & Arkasha Stevenson and Keith Thomas (Firestarter).
  • The First Omen, which is a prequel to the classic horror film franchise, opens April 5th, 2024, exclusively in theaters nationwide.
