20th Century Studios Shares a Creepy New Clip from “The First Omen”

A creepy new clip from 20th Century Studios’ upcoming sequel, The First Omen, has been released.

What’s Happening:

The new clip features a collection of dancing school girls in an orphanage, surrounding our main character, Margaret Daino, played by Nell Tiger Free.

They look up at a distressed looking individual perched on a ledge who proclaims “it’s all for you.”

Check out the brand-new clip from The First Omen for yourself below.