“The Full Monty” Star Tom Wilkinson Passes Away at 75

Tom Wilkinson, star of Searchlight Pictures The Full Monty and FX’s sequel series of the same name, has passed away at the age of 75.

CNN “It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him. The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Wilkinson was nominated for two Academy Awards for his work in In the Bedroom in 2002 and Michael Clayton in 2007.

in 2002 and in 2007. He also won an Emmy for playing Benjamin Franklin in the 2008 miniseries John Adams .

. As for his Disney credits, Wilkinson starred in the then-Fox Searchlight film The Full Monty in 1997 before reprising his role for the FX sequel series

in 1997 before reprising his role for the The Full Monty series is now streaming on Hulu

series is now streaming on He also played a role in Disney’s 2013 adaptation of The Lone Ranger .

. Wilkinson is survived by his wife and two daughters.