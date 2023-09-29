Series Premiere of “The Golden Bachelor” Garners 4.1 Million Viewers for ABC

The latest addition to ABC’s Bachelor franchise, The Golden Bachelor, debuted last night with 4.09 million viewers, which is up 38% from the most recent premiere of The Bachelor, according to TheWrap.
What’s Happening:
- In addition to garnering 4.09 million viewers, Night 1 of Gerry Turner’s journey for love also scored a rating of 0.54 in the key broadcast demographic among adults 18-49, according to the early data.
- The debut of the series also scored the Bachelor franchise’s largest total viewership, according to overnight estimates, since March 15th, 2021, when Matt James’ finale of The Bachelor aired.
- For reference, the most recent premiere of The Bachelor, which centered on leading man Zach Shallcross, scored 3 million total viewers and earned a rating of 0.65.
- The premiere of The Golden Bachelor was followed by the season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, which brought in a total of 2.06 million viewers and a rating of 0.36, according to early figures.
About The Golden Bachelor:
- After more than 20 years of fostering love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story – one for the golden years.
- On this all-new unscripted series, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?
- The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
