ABC’s “The Good Doctor” to End with Upcoming Seventh Season

ABC has revealed that the upcoming seventh season of The Good Doctor will be the show’s last, according to TheWrap.

What’s Happening:

The ABC medical drama, which chronicled the complex world of Dr. Shaun Murphy and the obstacles, triumphs and milestones he and colleagues face in the medical world, will end with its upcoming seventh season.

The series stars Freddie Highmore, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Paige Spara, Noah Galvin and Bria Samoné Henderson.

Hill Harper, who portrayed Dr. Marcus Andrews, previously exited the show to focus on his U.S. Senate campaign.

The series ranked as the #1 entertainment series in Monday’s 10 p.m. time slot last season for adults 18-49.

The Good Doctor is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature. Showrunners Liz Friedman and David Shore will continue to helm the show in its final season.

The farewell season kicks off its run on Tuesday, February 20th, 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

What They’re Saying:

Series star Freddie Highmore: “Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life. I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin as well as the hugely talented — and lovely — cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible. Caring deeply is what got us here. Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home. With love from Vancouver… tequila, stat!”