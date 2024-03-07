Star Wars “The High Republic: Tempest Breaker” Audiobook Original Coming In December

When it comes to Lourna Dee and the Jedi Order…it’s complicated. And it’s about to get even more so in a new audiobook set to arrive this December from Cavan Scott.

What’s Happening:

StarWars.com has announced Star Wars : The High Republic: Tempest Breaker, a new audiobook original written by Cavan Scott.

a new audiobook original written by Cavan Scott. Coming December 3 from Random House Audio (with physical and eBook editions of the script following in spring 2025), the tale finds the Jedi joining forces with marauder Lourna Dee of the Nihil.

The audiobook original will feature a full cast in style of classic audio dramas, similar to past releases The Battle of Jedha, Doctor Aphra , and Scott’s own Dooku: Jedi Lost and Tempest Runner , the latter also starring Lourna.

, and Scott’s own and , the latter also starring Lourna. Dee, a Twi’lek descendant of Ryloth nobility, left her family behind to join the Nihil, rising to the rank of Tempest Runner and becoming one of Nihil leader Marchion Ro’s top lieutenants. Violent and unpredictable, Dee has been a thorn in the side of the Jedi, even attempting to assassinate the Chancellor; but recently, Dee and the Jedi have come to something of an understanding, especially as Lourna’s relationship with Ro has soured. It all leads to Tempest Breaker.

What They’re Saying:

Cavan Scott: Those who've been following the Marvel Star Wars: The High Republic comic will have seen Lourna Dee throwing her lot in with the Jedi, specifically the recently elevated Jedi Master Keeve Trennis. At first the alliance was forced upon her, the Jedi strong-arming Lourna into being their guide as they plunged into the Nihil Occlusion Zone. But over time, we've seen a growing — and grudging — respect forming between Lourna and her Jedi… captors? No, that's not right. Neither is jailers. Piece by piece they are slowly becoming a team. The question is how long will Lourna allow that alliance to last. Until she escapes? Or until she gets what she really wants — a chance to face her former associate Marchion Ro. This audio drama is that story.