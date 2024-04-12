Sony’s Thriller Series “The Killing Kind” Picked Up by Hulu

by |
Tags: ,

Hulu has found some new content. Sony’s thriller series The Killing Kind has been picked up by the Disney-owned streamer, according to Deadline.

  • The Killing Kind follows Ingrid Lewis, a successful defense attorney who successfully defends a client, John Webster, against stalking charges. They subsequently have a brief relationship, which ends badly, only for him to come back into her life a year later. When a colleague is run down, Webster claims he is the only one who can protect her from the killer, setting up a deadly game of cat and mouse.
  • The series stars Emma Appleton (The Witcher) as Lewis and Colin Morgan (Humans) as Webster.
  • The Killing Kind is based on the best-selling Jane Casey novel of the same name.
  • It was adapted by Zara Hayes and Jonathan Stewart, with Hayes also serving as director.
  • Production company Eleventh Hour Films created the show, which is now set to debut on Hulu on May 14.
  • The series was originally a Paramount+ Original before it was pulled overnight earlier this year.

What they’re saying:

  • Eve Gutierrez, Executive Producer and Head of Talent and Paula Cuddy, Creative Director, at Eleventh Hour Films: “We are delighted that The Killing Kind is set to launch on Hulu in the US. It’s the perfect home for our sexy, edge of the seat, rollercoaster thriller – with mesmerizing performances from Emma Appleton and Colin Morgan.”
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack