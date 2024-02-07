The King in Black Faces Off with the King in Purple in Marvel’s “Venom: Separation Anxiety”

After two back-to-back hit “Venom: Lethal Protector” series, Venom co-creator David Michelinie triumphantly returns to deliver more epic tales set in Venom’s early days this May with "Venom: Separation Anxiety.”
- This time around, the legendary “Amazing Spider-Man” scribe will be joined by “Venom” and “Death of the Venomverse” artist extraordinaire Gerardo Sandoval for another heart-pounding saga starring a wilder, brain-eating Eddie Brock.
- In his latest retro Venom series, Michelinie will pit Eddie against a new foe with the power to alter reality itself: Purple Man.
- When the iconic villain uses his terrifying mind control powers to torment Eddie and steal his symbiote for himself, everyone’s favorite symbiote slugger may need to ask for unlikely help to get it back and save his sanity.
- Check out Paulo Siqueira’s "Venom: Separation Anxiety #1″ cover, an homage to Charle Vess’ iconic “Web of Spider-Man #1″ cover, and inquire at your local comic shop regarding preorders.
What they’re saying:
- Venom co-creator David Michelinie: "I'm always delighted to write a new Venom story in a retro background. With ‘Separation Anxiety’ as the required theme, the problem became how to do something that's already been done—have Eddie Brock separated from his symbiote ‘other.’ So I thought, what if there was a deeply creepy villain with a decidedly bloodthirsty agenda who was able to take bits of Eddie's symbiote away every time the two touched, with that enemy slowly growing stronger as Venom slowly grew weaker? And that was the nugget that became 'The King In Purple.’"