The Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link Closed Beta Test is recruiting testers from the United Kingdom and Australia for the Closed Beta Test.

  • Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link is the latest entry in the Kingdom Hearts series as an all new experience as a GPS based Action RPG for iOS and Android.
  • Be sure to check out the official website for more details about Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link and to fill out your application for the Closed Beta Test.
  • They are now recruiting testers from the United Kingdom and Australia for the Closed Beta Test for Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link.

Closed Beta Test Outline:

  • Testing Period: The Closed Beta Test testing period will be conducted for iOS and Android on separate dates.
    • iOS Testing Period: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 7:00 AM (UTC) – Friday, December 8, 2023 (UTC) *exact end time to be updated on a later date
    • Android Testing Period: Planned for January 2024
  • Application Period for both iOS and Android Closed Beta Tests:
    • Monday, October 30, 2023, 7:00 AM (UTC) – Sunday, November 19, 2023, 23:59 PM (UTC)
  • Recommended Device and System Requirements:
    • iOS: iOS 15.0 or higher / Device: iPhone XS or later / Free space: 5GB or more
    • Android: Android 10 or higher / SoC: Snapdragon 845 or higher / RAM: 4GB or more / Free space: 5GB or more
    • Recommended devices and system requirements for the live-version of the game at launch is subject to change
    • Please note the possibility for unexpected problems to occur for the test version of the game.
    • Number of applicants: Approximately 3000 people (iOS: Approx. 1500 people / Android: Approx. 1500 people)

Closed Beta Test Application Requirements

  • Application Period for both iOS and Android Closed Beta Test:
    • Monday, October 30, 2023, 7:00 AM (UTC) – Sunday, November 19, 2023, 23:59 PM (UTC)
  • Eligibility:
    • Residents of United Kingdom or Australia
    • Ages 18 or older
    • Users must accept and agree to the “Closed Beta Test Application Requirements,” "Closed Beta Test Precautions", and the "Closed Beta Test Tester Agreement (KINGDOM HEARTS Missing-Link)".
  • Application Method: Please apply using the application form.
  • Announcement of Selected Testers:
    • For iOS testers: Selected testers will be notified via the email address registered on the application form on or around Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
    • For Android testers: Details will be updated at a later date.

