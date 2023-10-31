The Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link Closed Beta Test is recruiting testers from the United Kingdom and Australia for the Closed Beta Test.

What’s Happening:

Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link is the latest entry in the Kingdom Hearts series as an all new experience as a GPS based Action RPG for iOS and Android.

Be sure to check out the official website

They are now recruiting testers from the United Kingdom and Australia for the Closed Beta Test for Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link.

Closed Beta Test Outline:

Testing Period: The Closed Beta Test testing period will be conducted for iOS and Android on separate dates. iOS Testing Period: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 7:00 AM (UTC) – Friday, December 8, 2023 (UTC) *exact end time to be updated on a later date Android Testing Period: Planned for January 2024

Application Period for both iOS and Android Closed Beta Tests: Monday, October 30, 2023, 7:00 AM (UTC) – Sunday, November 19, 2023, 23:59 PM (UTC)

Recommended Device and System Requirements: iOS: iOS 15.0 or higher / Device: iPhone XS or later / Free space: 5GB or more Android: Android 10 or higher / SoC: Snapdragon 845 or higher / RAM: 4GB or more / Free space: 5GB or more Recommended devices and system requirements for the live-version of the game at launch is subject to change Please note the possibility for unexpected problems to occur for the test version of the game. Number of applicants: Approximately 3000 people (iOS: Approx. 1500 people / Android: Approx. 1500 people)



Closed Beta Test Application Requirements