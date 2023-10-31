The Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link Closed Beta Test is recruiting testers from the United Kingdom and Australia for the Closed Beta Test.
What’s Happening:
- Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link is the latest entry in the Kingdom Hearts series as an all new experience as a GPS based Action RPG for iOS and Android.
- Be sure to check out the official website for more details about Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link and to fill out your application for the Closed Beta Test.
- They are now recruiting testers from the United Kingdom and Australia for the Closed Beta Test for Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link.
Closed Beta Test Outline:
- Testing Period: The Closed Beta Test testing period will be conducted for iOS and Android on separate dates.
- iOS Testing Period: Wednesday, November 29, 2023, 7:00 AM (UTC) – Friday, December 8, 2023 (UTC) *exact end time to be updated on a later date
- Android Testing Period: Planned for January 2024
- Application Period for both iOS and Android Closed Beta Tests:
- Monday, October 30, 2023, 7:00 AM (UTC) – Sunday, November 19, 2023, 23:59 PM (UTC)
- Recommended Device and System Requirements:
- iOS: iOS 15.0 or higher / Device: iPhone XS or later / Free space: 5GB or more
- Android: Android 10 or higher / SoC: Snapdragon 845 or higher / RAM: 4GB or more / Free space: 5GB or more
- Recommended devices and system requirements for the live-version of the game at launch is subject to change
- Please note the possibility for unexpected problems to occur for the test version of the game.
- Number of applicants: Approximately 3000 people (iOS: Approx. 1500 people / Android: Approx. 1500 people)
Closed Beta Test Application Requirements
- Application Period for both iOS and Android Closed Beta Test:
- Monday, October 30, 2023, 7:00 AM (UTC) – Sunday, November 19, 2023, 23:59 PM (UTC)
- Eligibility:
- Residents of United Kingdom or Australia
- Ages 18 or older
- Users must accept and agree to the “Closed Beta Test Application Requirements,” "Closed Beta Test Precautions", and the "Closed Beta Test Tester Agreement (KINGDOM HEARTS Missing-Link)".
- Application Method: Please apply using the application form.
- Announcement of Selected Testers:
- For iOS testers: Selected testers will be notified via the email address registered on the application form on or around Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
- For Android testers: Details will be updated at a later date.