The Merc with a Mouth Returns in New “Deadpool” Comic Series in April

Just ahead of his return to the big screen next year, Marvel’s most iconic mercenary will headline a brand-new solo ongoing comic book series. Hitting stands in April, “Deadpool” will be written by Cody Ziglar, known for his acclaimed work on “Miles Morales: Spider-Man,” and drawn by Rogê Antônio, the artist behind some of Venom and Carnage’s bloodiest recent adventures.
- Together, Ziglar and Antônio will take readers and Wade guns blazing into a new age packed with Deadpool’s specific brand of violence and lunacy, along with a heavy dose of deadly family drama. In addition to a brand-new archenemy named Death Grip—who may very well live up to his name—the series will also feature Deadpool’s daughter Ellie in a pivotal role. It’s a father/daughter duo the Marvel Universe isn’t ready for… and if Death Grip has his way, it’ll only lead to heartbreak.
- Ziglar and Antônio have a wild ride planned for the Merc with the mouth! Introducing a terrifying new villain who won’t stop until he catches Wade in his Death Grip. But all work and no play makes Deadpool a very dead boy!
- Check out Taurin Clarke’s explosive cover for “Deadpool #1″ now and stay tuned for more news about the title in the months ahead, including the reveal of Death Grip.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Cody Ziglar: "Wade's been one of my favorite characters since I first got into super hero comics, so being asked to helm a Deadpool series was a dream come true. I look forward to diving into and exploring Wade's family (found or otherwise), his unique approach to being a (mostly) unkillable mercenary, as well see what kinda of whackos they bring into his orbit."
- Artist Rogê Antônio: "Deadpool has always been on the list of characters I'd like to draw one day, and that's finally happening! For me, he is one of the most fun characters and allows me to play with him a lot, artistically speaking. I can't wait to see readers' reactions!”