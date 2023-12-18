The Merc with a Mouth Returns in New “Deadpool” Comic Series in April

Just ahead of his return to the big screen next year, Marvel’s most iconic mercenary will headline a brand-new solo ongoing comic book series. Hitting stands in April, “Deadpool” will be written by Cody Ziglar, known for his acclaimed work on “Miles Morales: Spider-Man,” and drawn by Rogê Antônio, the artist behind some of Venom and Carnage’s bloodiest recent adventures.

Together, Ziglar and Antônio will take readers and Wade guns blazing into a new age packed with Deadpool’s specific brand of violence and lunacy, along with a heavy dose of deadly family drama. In addition to a brand-new archenemy named Death Grip—who may very well live up to his name—the series will also feature Deadpool’s daughter Ellie in a pivotal role. It’s a father/daughter duo the Marvel Universe isn’t ready for… and if Death Grip has his way, it’ll only lead to heartbreak.

Ziglar and Antônio have a wild ride planned for the Merc with the mouth! Introducing a terrifying new villain who won’t stop until he catches Wade in his Death Grip. But all work and no play makes Deadpool a very dead boy!

Check out Taurin Clarke’s explosive cover for “Deadpool #1″ now and stay tuned for more news about the title in the months ahead, including the reveal of Death Grip.

