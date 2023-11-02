The Midnight Mission Carries on in Dark Trailer for “Vengeance of the Moon Knight”

Long live the Knight! Marc Spector’s dramatic final moments are currently unfolding in “Moon Knight #28-30,” but writer Jed MacKay and artist Alessandro Cappuccio’s mission is far from over! With the new year comes Moon Knight’s vengeance as the acclaimed creative team’s bold era of Moon Knight enters its next phase in “Vengeance of the Moon Knight.” Fans can get a first look at the death of Moon Knight and what comes next in the all-new “Vengeance of the Moon Knight” trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork.

Over the course of 30 issues, MacKay and Cappuccio have revitalized the Moon Knight mythos with the introduction of a new fist of Khonshu, Hunter’s Moon; the return of Moon Knight’s archenemy, Black Spectre; and an exciting new calling for Marc Spector at the Midnight Mission!

Now, this blockbuster run reaches an explosive turning point as the pieces fall into place for Moon Knight’s ultimate demise. When the dust settles, a new avatar of Khonshu’s wrath will awaken! The new trailer shows Moon Knight’s epic showdown with Black Spectre and teases who will take Moon Knight’s place. Complete with a new look and an unquenchable thirst for battle, this mysterious new Moon Knight emerges–a deadlier Lunar Legion

Check out the new “Vengeance of the Moon Knight” trailer below:

Clad in the black of mourning, the Midnight Mission remains! But who is left to keep the faith? And how have they been changed by the Black Spectre's master stroke? The next chapter of Moon Knight starts here as the congregants of the Midnight Mission pick up the pieces and carry on the mission…and find themselves faced with a mysterious new enemy in eerily familiar vestments.

Be there for the tragic end of Marc Spector, beginning in next month’s “Moon Knight #30,” and then behold a stunning rebirth of the Moon Knight mantle in “Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1″ in January.

