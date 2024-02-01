The Original Soundtrack for “Genius: MLK/X” Available February 2nd

The Genius: MLK/X Original Soundtrack EP will be released on February 2. This will include all original songs written specifically for the show.

Hollywood Records announced today the release of the Genius: MLK/X Original Soundtrack EP, featuring all original songs written specifically for the show will be available February 2.

Original Soundtrack EP, featuring all original songs written specifically for the show will be available February 2. The songs are an integral part of telling the story of the geniuses and icons, Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X via an eclectic mix of Soul, R&B, Hip Hop, and Folk music.

Two episodes of Genius: MLK/X will premiere weekly beginning Feb. 1 on National Geographic at 9/8c and will stream the next day on both Disney+ Hulu

The track listing for the GENIUS: MLK/X Soundtrack are as follows:

1. Jericho Performed by Jacob Banks

2. Call It Love Performed by Jacob Banks

3. That Girl Performed by Fallon King and Felisha King Harvey

4. Protector Performed by Fallon King and Felisha King Harvey

5. Home Performed by Rhiannon Giddens

6. Change The World Performed by Aloe Blacc

About Genius: MLK/X:

In a first for the franchise, the new season of the Emmy Award-winning anthology series will focus on two iconic geniuses: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and Malcolm X (Aaron Pierre).

Genius: MLK/X will explore the formative years, where they were molded by strong fathers and traumatic injustices, and their rich, parallel stories as they shaped their identities and became the change they wished to see in the world.

The docu-drama series offers an intimate look into their complex lives as husbands, fathers, brothers and sons, taking them off the iconic T-shirts to show their humanity. With their formidable wives, Coretta Scott King (Weruche Opia) and Betty Shabazz (Jayme Lawson), leading by their sides, King and X are two visionaries who ultimately rose to pioneer a movement.