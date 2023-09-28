The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony Will Move to Disney+

According to Deadline, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony will be moving from HBO to Disney+.

What’s Happening:

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has aired on HBO since 1995 but will be moving to Disney+ and ABC as part of a new deal.

It will broadcast live on Disney+ on Friday, November 3.

ABC will air a special with performances on January 1.

Performers This Year Include:

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

Chaka Khan

Willie Nelson

Special Guests:

Brandi Carlile

Dave Matthews

H.E.R.

Chris Stapleton

St. Vincent

New Edition

Inductees Include:

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against The Machine

The Spinners

Other Awardees:

DJ Kool Herc

Link Wray

Chaka Khan

Al Kooper

Bernie Taupin

Don Cornelius.

