The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony Will Move to Disney+

According to Deadline, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony will be moving from HBO to Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has aired on HBO since 1995 but will be moving to Disney+ and ABC as part of a new deal.
- It will broadcast live on Disney+ on Friday, November 3.
- ABC will air a special with performances on January 1.
Performers This Year Include:
- Sheryl Crow
- Missy Elliott
- Chaka Khan
- Willie Nelson
Special Guests:
- Brandi Carlile
- Dave Matthews
- H.E.R.
- Chris Stapleton
- St. Vincent
- New Edition
Inductees Include:
- Kate Bush
- Sheryl Crow
- Missy Elliott
- George Michael
- Willie Nelson
- Rage Against The Machine
- The Spinners
Other Awardees:
- DJ Kool Herc
- Link Wray
- Chaka Khan
- Al Kooper
- Bernie Taupin
- Don Cornelius.
What They’re Saying:
- “This historic live stream on Disney+ and special on ABC is a testament to the diverse sounds and enduring power of rock and roll,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Over the last three decades, the annual live Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction has become music’s highest honor, celebrating the artists who’ve defined generations and changed music forever.”
- “The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has been the home to some of the most memorable moments in music history and celebrates the immeasurable impact these artists have had on the industry and culture,” added Rob Mills, EVP, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “We are so excited to offer audiences a front-row seat when they tune in on Disney+ and ABC.”