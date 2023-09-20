The New Song “Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?” From Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” Available to Stream Now

The new song Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It? is available to stream live and was heard on last night's episode of Hulu's comedy series Only Murders in the Building.

Last night’s episode of the hit Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building saw multi-Grammy/Academy Award winner Steve Martin perform Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It? – a new song written specifically for the show by Oscar, Grammy, Tony, and Olivier Award-winning songwriters/producers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen, and The Greatest Showman ), Grammy, Emmy, and Tony-winning songwriter/ composer Marc Shaiman ( Hairspray ) and Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning songwriter Scott Wittman ( Hairspray ).

Steve Martin’s rendition of Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It? follows the release of the Meryl Streep / Ashley Park duet, Look for the Light and the recently released original score by 6 time Emmy nominee Siddhartha Khosla.

follows the release of the Meryl Streep / Ashley Park duet, and the recently released original score by 6 time Emmy nominee Siddhartha Khosla. Both songs and the original season 3 score appear on the star-studded Only Murders in the Building Deluxe Soundtrack , which will be released on October 4th.

, which will be released on October 4th. The deluxe album also features performances by Martin Short, Paul Rudd, and Jason Veasey.

It includes four original songs written by Pasek & Paul, Sara Bareilles, Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, and Michael R. Jackson, two bonus tracks, and an original score by Siddhartha Khosla.

Song Track Listing:

1. “ Look for the Light – performed by Meryl Streep, Ashley Park (Written by Sara Bareilles, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul)

– performed by Meryl Streep, Ashley Park (Written by Sara Bareilles, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul) 2. Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It? – performed by Steve Martin (Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman)

– performed by Steve Martin (Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman) 3. Creatures of the Night – performed by Martin Short (Written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul)

– performed by Martin Short (Written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul) 4. For the Sake of a Child (Ben Version) – performed by Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd (Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Michael R. Jackson)

(Ben Version) – performed by Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd (Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Michael R. Jackson) 5. “ For the Sake of a Child ” (Oliver Version) – performed by Meryl Streep, Martin Short (Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Michael R. Jackson)

” (Oliver Version) – performed by Meryl Streep, Martin Short (Written by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Michael R. Jackson) 6. Love’s Old Sweet Song – performed by Jason Veasey (Written by James Lynam Molloy and Graham Clifton Bingham)

– performed by Jason Veasey (Written by James Lynam Molloy and Graham Clifton Bingham) 7. Meet Me Tonight in Dreamland – performed by Jason Veasey (Written by Leo Friedman and Beth Slater Whitson)

