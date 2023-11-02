The Stage Will Be Set for Mutantkind’s Spectacular Rebirth in “X-Men: Forever”

Since it began in 2019, the Krakoa era has been full of hope, transformation, and mystery. As the final stories of this bold age arrive in “Fall of the House of X” and “Rise of the Powers of X,” one of Krakoa’s chief storytellers, Kieron Gillen, will team up with superstar artist Luca Maresca to deliver long-awaited answers behind Krakoa’s darkest truths and set the stage for mutantkind’s spectacular rebirth in “X-Men: Forever.”

Announced earlier today by Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski at the Lucca Comics & Games festival in Italy, “X-Men: Forever” will be a four-issue limited series launching in March where Gillen will build upon the dramatic developments currently unfolding in pages of Immortal X-Men, including the quest for Dominion, the interpersonal conflicts of the Quiet Council, the escape from the White Hot Room, and of course, the divine intervention of the Phoenix.

The series will provide pivotal insight into the shocking events of “Fall of the House of X” and “Rise of the Powers of X” as a new omnipotent threat to mutantkind is introduced and the final secrets of Krakoa burn to ashes.

How can you kill a digital god? What do you do when the Phoenix is bleeding out into nothing? There's been questions that have haunted you since the end of Immortal X-Men. Finally, some answers. There's also been some questions that have haunted you since the start of immortal X-men. Finally, some answers, too. But not the ones you’re expecting.

Check out Mark Brooks’ haunting “X-Men: Forever #1″ cover now and stay tuned for more news about the final chapters of the X-Men’s Krakoa age in the weeks ahead.

