The Westin Anaheim Resort to Host Easter Sunday Extravaganza

The Westin Anaheim Resort will present an Easter Sunday Extravaganza on Sunday, March 31st, from 12PM to 6PM, with a memorable dining experience at Tangerine Room, the hotel’s signature restaurant. There will be live acoustics, a delectable array of culinary delights, an Easter Egg Hunt and other captivating activities for the whole family.

Guests are invited to indulge in a bountiful spread showcasing an impressive selection of savory Easter favorites from succulent New York Strip and Campbell River Salmon to fresh Snow Crab Claws, Oysters on the Half Shell, exquisitely prepared Sushi, and more.

For those with a sweet tooth, there is an irresistible assortment of decadent desserts, meticulously crafted by the hotel’s talented Pastry Chefs. From White Chocolate Passion Fruit Cheesecake and French Macarons to a dedicated donut hole station and hot chocolate bar, there is something to satisfy every craving.

Live entertainment will set the mood for a festive atmosphere throughout the day. From 12PM – 3PM, kids can embark on a thrilling Easter Egg Hunt at Emerald Garden to search for hidden treasures amongst the greenery.

Additionally, little ones can unleash their creativity with Easter themed activities, including coloring pages, word searches and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny.

Tangerine Room’s Easter Sunday Buffet is priced at $95 Adults and $45 Kids 12 & Under.

Advanced reservations are highly recommended and can be made here

The menu: