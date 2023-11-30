The Westin Anaheim Resort Welcomes Guests to Celebrate the Holidays with Festive Offerings

From festive décor and delectable holiday dining to special events and interactive family activities, The Westin Anaheim Resort has curated a wonderland of experiences to make this holiday season truly extraordinary.

Upon arrival, guests are greeted by a captivating display of twinkling lights on the grand entrance, wreaths, and illuminated Christmas trees. From December 22 – 24, guests will also enjoy melodious carols and the tantalizing aroma of freshly baked Christmas treats and hot cocoa in the lobby.

In the hotel lobby, view Santa’s Chocolate Workshop. Acclaimed Pastry Chef Andy De La Cruz and his talented pastry team have meticulously recreated Santa’s chocolate workshop, a confectionary wonderland filled with the sweet aromas of the season.

Over 100 pounds of chocolate were used in building the workshop’s festive scene, where life sized elves toil to create toys for boys and girls. The display was built by a team of eight, and took over two weeks to construct.

Guests staying at The Westin Anaheim Resort December 13–31 will be welcomed with a complimentary holiday arrival beverage, Sweet Orange Tea Elixir. This nourishing elixir is infused with antioxidant-rich oranges and spiced with aromatic turmeric, ginger and honey— long renowned for their many health benefits.

The Tangerine Room, the resort's signature restaurant, will host a sumptuous Christmas Day buffet December 25 from 12 PM to 6:30 PM featuring an array of holiday delicacies, from an expansive Chilled Seafood Display and Herb Roasted Strip Loin to decadent desserts including Peppermint White Chocolate Cheesecake and Cherry Pecan Crumb Pie.

For a more casual experience, families can opt for Blossom Market and Café which offers sweet confections from the bakery and gourmet Christmas coffee including the Gingerbread Espresso Latte and the Cool Yule Peppermint Mocha.

In addition to the hotel’s regular Westin Family activities, (Storytime, Art Quest, Yoga and more) throughout the month of December, children can embark in magical ornament decorating, while adults can indulge in Holiday-themed Crafted at Westin cocktails.

Santa Claus will visit Blossom Café on December 17 from 11 AM -1 PM, and inside The Westin Anaheim Resort lobby December 22 from 6 PM – 8 PM. Santa’s Holiday appearance will include holiday hot cocoa station and Christmas carolers.

The Westin Anaheim Resort is located just steps away from some of Southern California’s biggest and most popular attractions Including the Disneyland Resort.